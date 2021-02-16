Men accused of attempted murder have trial delayed again

Aydin Christopher Brown is facing serious charges, including that of attempted murder, over a 2017 incident at Kunghur.

The trial against two men accused of setting a man on fire and leaving him to die has been adjourned for the third time.

Aydin Christopher Brown, 31, and Mark Gary Brown, 30 are both accused of the attempted murder of Benn Peterson in July 2017.

It is alleged Mr Peterson was bashed and set on fire on Kyogle Rd, Kunghur, near Uki, by the two men.

Police will also allege the pair kidnapped Phillip Green on the same day.

Both men are each expected to defend one charge of causing wounding or grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to murder and taking or detaining a person in company with intent to get advantage and occasioning actual bodily harm.

The trial was set to start in Lismore District Court on Monday, but it has now been adjourned to July.

The decision comes after the legal parties involved spent last week in Lismore District Court discussing their legal arguments in a closed court setting.

This will be the third time the trial has been relisted.

The joint trial was first set to be heard in September 2018 in Sydney but was relisted for Lismore District Court in April 2020.

However, last year's trial was then adjourned because of NSW Public Health orders imposed on the court due to the coronavirus pandemic prevented a jury from sitting.

Now, the trial is set to commence on July 27 at Lismore District Court.

The matter will also be mentioned on Wednesday.