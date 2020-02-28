Menu
Melted Moments, ridden by Michael Hellyer, won the 2020 Ballina Cup ahead of the $22,000 Casino RSM Club Open Handicap over 1400m today. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
Sport

Melted Moments wins $22,000 race at Casino

Geoff Newling
28th Feb 2020 3:16 PM
BALLINA Cup winner Melted Moments won his fifth race in eight starts when he raced away from his opposition to win today’s $22,000 Casino RSM Club Open Handicap (1400m) at Casino.

The David Campbell-trained gelding has now won 14 races and more than $250,000 in prizemoney for his four owners – Angela Grills, Belinda Lenehan, Wendy Jackson and Jenny Tierney.

They originally bought Melted Moments for just $4000 and then had him trained by Angela’s husband Paul Grills.

When Paul was disqualified for 12 months Melted Moments was transferred to Campbell at Grafton and hasn’t looked back.

The eight-year-old gelding, a son of Any Given Saturday, was well ridden by Kyle Wilson-Taylor. The apprentice knows the gelding well, riding him in his track work.

“That was a very good win,” Wilson-Taylor said.

“He’s a very versatile horse. It was best to be up on the speed today.”

Campbell rates Melted Moments a “grand old campaigner”.

“He doesn’t know he’s eight years old. I did have him in the Armidale Cup but elected to come here instead,” he said.

Campbell said the gelding raced best “this time of year” and had been a “great old horse for his owners”.

The 1400m at Casino, he said, was the toughest on the Northern Rivers, but the fact Melted Moments was a multiple winner in soft and heavy going played into his hands.

