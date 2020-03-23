Menu
Ballina Cup winner Melted Moments won at Murwillumbah today. Photo Marc Stapelberg.
Melted Moments tastes success at Murwillumbah

Mitchell Craig
23rd Mar 2020 5:00 PM
BALLINA Cup winner Melted Moments has enjoyed more success after taking out the $22,000 Open Handicap (1530m) at Murwillumbah today.

The eight-year-old gelding won its second race since the $65,000 Summer Cup victory at Ballina in January.

Melted Moments ($2.80 favourite) has now won 15 races and $265,000 in prizemoney.

“He just keeps going, he’s a gutsy little horse,” trainer David Campbell said.

“It was the same (recently) at Taree and he could have given up there, too

“Not many horses under this benchweight system go on to have this many wins.

“He’s just an old marvel and he doesn’t know how to run a bad race.

“I keep him fresh and you don’t have to do much with him in these sort of races.”

Melted Moments kept coming to beat Ecker Road with Jakuta third and Desmon’s Pride and Fanx deadheating for fourth.

The horse has won on eight different tracks including the Manilla Cup at Gunnedah.

He has a liking for Ballina and Grafton where he has won three times, but also posted four wins at Armidale.

He has won at Scone, Casino, Coffs Harbour and now Murwillumbah.

Earlier, Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn watched three-year-old mare Triple the Fun ($1.26 favourite) win the Tweed maiden plate.

“She probably didn’t look quite as convincing as we’d like at that price,” Dunn said.

“There was a few little things she did wrong but it’s only her second start and she’ll improve.

“She has enough talent and the physical improvement she’s taken from her last preparation to here is impressive.”

