Melbourne flights continue to arrive as community worries

North coast residents are concerned inbound flights from Melbourne are continuing to fly into Ballina despite Victoria being placed into lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The Victorian Government on Friday announced the five-day lockdown, which is due to expire on Wednesday, after growing concern over a COVID-19 cluster.

But despite the lockdown, flights from Melbourne continued to arrive at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport over the weekend.

The arrivals information screen at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport on July 3.

A Jetstar spokesman confirmed on Friday there were no cancellations planned for the daily direct flights between Melbourne and Ballina.

However, the spokesman said this decision will be reviewed daily.

Jetstar is the only carrier currently offering direct flights from Victoria to the Northern Rivers.

This decision sparked outrage on social media, with many of The Northern Star readers raising their concerns about whether the flights should continue while Victoria is in lockdown.

Here’s what our readers think about the decision:

Jodie Davis: “We don’t want the virus here and then locked out of Queensland or other states”.

Ray Devine: “We will have it up here next, then the Queensland border will close again”.

Tony Ryan: “Usless government don’t give a stuff about people’s health”.

Cheryl Maree Sommerfeld: “It’s all about money”.

Alison Brown: “If they are in lockdown they shouldn’t be able to get to Melbourne airport”.

Henry Luong: “Should have done screening with all flights at all time”.

Carol Davey: “Protect us from those who could be Covid carriers”.

