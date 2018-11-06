Melbourne Cup 2018: It's bucketing down

THERE'S nothing like spending your tax return on a fancy outfit for the Melbourne Cup only to have the heavens open and dump four years worth of rain on your nice new frock and hat.

If you are in Melbourne and you see a fascinator sailing down the street today, don't be surprised. The rain is torrential.

One woman on the way to Flemington was heard saying

"The rain is good for the farmers".

Her friend replied: "Yes but it's bad for my new suede heels".

It's good that everyone has their priorities straight.

Platforms flooded at Flemington trains backed up and have to walk from show grounds #melbournecup pic.twitter.com/fPhPH593AK — Cara Waters (@carawaters) November 6, 2018

Some people aren't letting the inclement weather break their stride and are standing firm in the muddy turf at the racecourse. To these people we tip our (damp) hat.

A racegoer is seen as heavy rain falls during the Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, as part of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Racegoers run for cover. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Umbrellas are a girl’s best accessory today. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Crosling

Not ideal. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Crosling

These two punters look as though they might be regretting some life choices today. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Crosling

Crowds are hiding from the saturating rain. Picture: Alex Coppel

Thunderstorms are tipped for the big race. Picture: Jay Town

This racegoer’s still smiling. Picture: Nicole Garmston

Early arrivals to Flemington are already copping a drenching as heavy rain and thunderstorms lash Melbourne.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Michael Efron says five millimetres of rain had already fallen on Flemington Racecourse before the gates opened at 8.30am on Tuesday and the wet weather was set to continue.

Melbourne Cup goers are urged to pack an umbrella and maybe some not-so-fashionable gumboots as the city braces for a deluge, with temperatures to top at a humid 20C.

A BOM spokesman said storms could bring significant rainfall, but we're unlikely to beat Cup Day in 1942, when 46.5mm was recorded.

"We will start to see showers easing in the afternoon but are still likely to see showers during the main race as well," Mr Efron told AAP.

It might also be a good idea to pack a warm coat, with southerly winds forecast to bring cold temperatures in the late afternoon, as punters begin heading home. "People heading home from Flemington are likely to have a pretty cold trip," Mr Efron said.

It could be particularly cold for flamboyant British billionaire Marwan Koukash who has vowed to accept the trophy in his G-string if his horse Magic Circle wins the race.

"That's the lace that's going to stop the nation," he told AAP at Monday's Cup Parade.

A severe weather warning is in place for Melbourne and eastern parts of the state, as a slow moving low pressure trough brings heavy rain and thunderstorms. Those storms could lead to flash flooding in some parts.

Melbourne Cup 2018: How to make a bet: How to bet on the Melbourne Cup.

FOR THOSE OUT ON MELBOURNE CUP LUNCHES ELSEWHERE

Here's how the rest of the country is looking while Flemington cops a drenching.

Sydney: It's going to be partly cloudy and humid in the Harbour City with the mercury tipped to hit 31C. Slight chance of a shower, and the risk of thunder in the afternoon or evening.

Brisbane: It will be mostly sunny in Brisbane today hitting 33C - with a chance of a thunderstorms in the west late this afternoon and evening.

Adelaide: It's partly cloudy and reaching 20C. Medium chance of a shower, becoming less likely in the late morning and early afternoon.

Perth: Those celebrating in Perth can expect cloudy weather and temperatures hitting 19C. Slight chance of a morning shower near the coast.

Canberra: There's a high chance of showers in the nation's capital - and there's a chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening.

Hobart: There's a high chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and early evening, and temperatures hitting 19C.

Darwin: In the Territory it's going to hit 34C with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

-with AAP

Ponchos are out. Picture: Alex Coppel