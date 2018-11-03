Menu
Login
Red Verdon gallops at Werribee.
Red Verdon gallops at Werribee.
Spring Carnival

Red Verdon cleared to run Cup after injury scare

by Leo Schlink
3rd Nov 2018 12:51 PM

RED Verdon has been cleared to run in Tuesday's Melbourne Cup after passing a crucial vet's test at Werribee on Saturday.

Ed Dunlop's contender will be among the 24 acceptors at final declarations at 4.30pm today after galloping this morning.

The British raider was examined after working in front of Racing Victoria vets, who gave Dunlop the news he had been hoping for.

Red Verdon spread a plate overnight on Wednesday and was not able to work under race jockey Damien Oliver on Thursday morning.

Final acceptances for the Cup are taken at 4.30pm (AEDT), with the field announced before the barrier draw.

FormGuide

Related Items

damien oliver ed dunlop flemington melbourne cup red verdon

Top Stories

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News WITH "much sadness", the Surf Life Saving community farewelled one of its stalwarts, a man described as a "mentor and good friend".

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Local Partners