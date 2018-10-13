Melania’s surprise response to Trump ‘affairs’

MELANIA Trump has more pressing matters on her mind than allegations of infidelity by her husband, she insisted in a no-holds-barred interview that airs Friday.

"I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do," she told ABC News when asked whether President Trump's alleged straying has put a strain on their marriage.

"It is not concern and focus of mine," she told correspondent Tom Llamas in an interview conducted during her recent solo tour to Africa.

The president has denied porn star Stormy Daniels' allegations that she had a fling with the future commander-in-chief more than a decade ago - though he has admitted reimbursing Michael Cohen, his former personal lawyer, a $130,000 hush payment.

Rudy Giuliani, the president's current personal lawyer, said in June that the first lady "believes her husband, and she knows it's untrue," referring her thoughts on Daniels' claims.

But the first lady brushed aside the former New York City mayor's remarks, the New York Post reports.

"I never talked to Mr. Giuliani," she said. Asked why he made that claim, she added: "I don't know. You need to ask him."

Melania said the constant barrage of embarrassing stories in the last year is "not always pleasant."

"But I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true and not true," she said, adding that the first couple's marriage is solid.

"Yes, we are fine," she said. "It's what media speculate, and it's gossip. It's not always correct stuff."

In her wide-ranging interview, which airs in full at 10pm. Friday, the first lady also addresses the infamous jacket she wore as she visited immigrant children along the border with Mexico.

"Let's talk about the jacket," Llamas says about the parka, which carried the mystifying words "I really don't care, do u?" across the back.

"The jacket," she replies in the snippet, which doesn't give away details.

