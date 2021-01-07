Melania’s loyal aide quits amid riots

Melania Trump’s chief of staff and a loyal aide to the US President has quit after protests in Washington DC.

Stephanie Grisham, the former White House communications director, press secretary and current chief of staff for the first lady, has just resigned effective immediately over the violent Washington protests.

Ms Grisham was one of the longest-serving and most loyal officials of the Trump administration, joining the campaign trail team back in 2015 before Mr Trump had even been elected.

While the White House and Ms Grisham herself are yet to comment further on the abrupt resignation, the move - which comes just a fortnight before Mr Trump will be forced out of office - has been widely seen as a condemnation of the Trump family's bungled handling of today's mass demonstrations and failure to convincingly condemn the actions of the adoring MAGA crowd.

As America faced one of its darkest days, not a word was heard from Mrs Trump.

The riots unfolding in Washington DC have horrified the globe, with Americans from both sides of the political spectrum condemning violent pro-Trump protesters who stormed the Capitol Building to disrupt a vote to certify Democrat Joe Biden's election win.

So far, the clashes have left one woman dead and many others injured, with explosives also recovered from the scene.

But while US President Donald Trump issued several statements regarding the unprecedented events - as did his adult children Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr - his wife Melania was notably silent.

In fact, the last tweet issued from Ms Trump's official @FLOTUS account was on January 2, when the First Lady posted a generic new year message.

"Wishing everyone a #HappyNewYear! May 2021 be filled with the blessings of joy, good health & peace throughout the year!" the tweet reads.

Her disappearance during such a critical period has become so glaring scores of Americans have since taken to social media to demand answers, asking "Where's Melania?" in furious droves.

#Melania Trump's chief of staff has RESIGNED. ALL of the staff at the White House should resign in disgust over what this president has created. His lies are filthy and he has fomented division and an insurrection and coup attempt on our capital in Washington. Unacceptable! — Georgia On My Mind (@TheSpringChickn) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, not only has FLOTUS maintained her silence, there is also a fair amount of confusion about her physical whereabouts, with members of the public unsure whether she was even in Washington DC alongside her husband, or 1314 kilometres away in Florida.

Scores of Twitter users have questioned her absence during such a divisive period, with New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman flagging Ms Trump's silence and The New Yorker's Lauren Collins calling on her to "step up" during the crisis.

Ms Trump's disappearance is another blow for the First Lady's already-tarnished legacy, with the hashtag #WorstFlotusEver taking off on Twitter in recent weeks.

That brutal hashtag has seen critics pile on the former model by listing their many grievances and mocking her achievements over the past four years, comparing her unfavourably with other popular former First Ladies including Michelle Obama and Laura Bush.

Regarding the news from the White House lately, I'm reminded of that pithy phrase from the great 21-century philosopher, Melania Trump:

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?”#TrumpIsTheVirus

If you don't care about your husband putting children in cages, then why should we care about U? pic.twitter.com/XSbTAOxc1V — Alan Grayson (@AlanGrayson) October 4, 2020

Many have compared Ms Trump's latest silence to her infamous "I really don't care, do u?" jacket, which she donned while en route to visit children incarcerated under the President's family separation policy.

Originally published as Melania's loyal aide quits amid riots