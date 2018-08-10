Melania’s parents become US citizens

Viktor and Amalija Knavs after becoming US citizens in New York. Picture: AP

FIRST lady Melania Trump's parents have become US citizens today through a process that her husband has vowed to end.

Viktor Knavs, 73, and his wife Amalija, 71, took the citizenship oath in a private ceremony in Manhattan, the New York Daily News reports.

Viktor, left, and Amalija Knavs listen as their lawyer Michael Wildes makes a statement in New York. Picture: AP

The couple is originally from Slovenia.

"They have travelled a wonderful journey like many have, like millions have," said lawyer Michael Wildes. "We just thank everyone for their attention to this very important dialogue on immigration. This is an example of it going right."

It is believed that Melania Trump, who is a US citizen, has sponsored her parents for permanent residency.

Mr Trump has pledged to end "chain migration" saying his plan would "focus on the immediate family by limiting sponsorships to spouses and minor children."

"This vital reform is necessary, not just for our economy, but for our security, and our future," he said.

Mr Trump said during his State of the Union address "under the current broken system, a single immigrant can bring in virtually unlimited number of distant relatives."