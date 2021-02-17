Meghan’s sister blasts her on Sunrise

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha has once again blasted her during a live interview on Sunrise this morning, accusing the former royal of having "isolated" their family.

Samantha Markle appeared on the program to promote her new book, The Diary Of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1, which she insisted was not a tell-all about her famous sister but instead "more of a sociological journey".

"There is nothing shocking or disparaging in the book," said Markle.

She then scoffed when Sunrise co-host Samantha Armytage asked if she had advance knowledge of Meghan and Harry's new pregnancy, announced earlier this week.

Samantha Markle speaks on Sunrise.

"Of course not, we haven't heard from her and I think that's clear. I'm hoping that she will resolve things with our father, because it's only called for. That needs to be repaired."

Meghan and her estranged father Thomas had a very public falling out before she married Harry in 2018. The following year, he made public a letter sent to him by Meghan shortly after her wedding in which she stated that he had broken her heart "into a million pieces" with his actions.

Samantha now insisted it was up to her sister to mend the relationship.

"I think the burden is on her; she's the one that isolated the entire family, and she's ignored my father since his heart attack. It's only humane to make that right, and no one can do that but her," she said.

RELATED: Where to watch Meghan's Oprah Winfrey special interview

After news yesterday than Meghan is planning a 90-minute tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Samantha insisted she was not nervous about what her sister might say about the family - and suggested Oprah should also interview their father to get a balanced perspective.

"I don't think she should claim any copyright or full licence to our lives as a family, and she's doing the same thing to the royals," she said.

"In all fairness, Oprah as a respectable journalist should interview my father so that people get the fully informed facts on the table full, and the bigger picture."

"I think Oprah would love that," Armytage quipped.

Samantha's media appearance comes as it's reported Oprah courted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for three years to land her exclusive interview with the couple.

It will air on March 7, a week after the end of the one-year trial period for the Sussexes' split from royal duties, and the UK Times noted fears that it will only widen the rift between the couple and the rest of the family.

Originally published as Meghan's sister blasts her on Sunrise