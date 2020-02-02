Meghan’s new ‘reality TV gig’

Meghan Markle and her “Suits” friend Jessica Mulroney are collaborating on the former royal’s first gig since she split from Buckingham Palace. Picture: Instagram.com/jessicamulroney/

Meghan Markle and her “Suits” friend Jessica Mulroney are collaborating on the former royal’s first gig since she split from Buckingham Palace. Picture: Instagram.com/jessicamulroney/

It may not be Hollywood, but it's a start.

Meghan Markle's first post-Royal TV gig - albeit part-time - will be a Canadian reality show about second weddings, The Post has learned.

Markle, 38, will make multiple appearances on I Do, Redo, joining her best friend, Toronto wedding stylist Jessica Mulroney, who is the star of the upcoming Netflix show, according to a source close to the production team.

Her guest spots will be "sporadic," according to the source, who would not say if Markle will be paid.

Union scale for a guest role on Canadian TV is $588 ($A877) a day, which could jump-start the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex's newly announced effort to become "financially independent."

The 10-part series "revisits first-time wedding disasters before remaking the wedding dreams of 10 devoted couples," according to a press release.

Markle - once divorced, and now married to her own prince - certainly has the resume to help brides remarry their Prince Charmings in the weddings of their dreams.

It was only two years ago when the American princess celebrated her own version of I Do, Redo with a lavish celebrity-studded ceremony and series of parties in Britain, which cost more than $42 million ($A63 million).

Her wedding dress was designed by Givenchy, and her custom-made engagement ring was made from a diamond sourced from Botswana and two smaller stones from Harry's mother's - Princess Diana's - collection.

Mulroney, 39, shot to international celebrity as Markle's matron of honour, posing for the world's cameras in a snug, royal blue dress by Canadian designer Antoinette Di Carlo.

Her three young children also participated in the royal wedding party.

After frequent appearances on Good Morning America, where she gives advice on how to dress on a budget, Mulroney was tapped to star in the reality show, which features couples in the US and Canada.

Markle, who has been living in a billionaire's mansion in Vancouver with infant son Archie since her dramatic split from the British royals in January, is currently shopping for a Hollywood agent, according to reports last week.

Prince Harry recently moved to Canada to join his wife and son.

Last month, Markle signed a deal with Disney to do voice-over work on an unspecified project in exchange for a donation to an elephant charity she supports.

Few details have emerged about the wedding series, although Mulroney has posted some outtakes to her Instagram account.

Mulroney met Markle while the former actress was based in Toronto to film Suits, in which she starred as Rachel Zane, a paralegal in a law firm.

Repeated calls and emails to the Toronto offices of Insight Productions and Matador Content in Manhattan, which are involved in the production of I Do, Redo were not returned last week.

A Toronto-based publicist who is working on Mulroney's show refused comment on Markle, but said that filming is still not complete, and that no date had been set for its premiere. The 30-minute episodes will be streamed internationally on Netflix, which is co-producing the show along with Canada's Bell Media.

MEGHAN 'FURIOUS' AT FATHER

It comes as reports surfaced that the Sussexes were allegedly "furious" at Thomas Markle for dragging Meghan Markle's mum into the family's public spat, it has been claimed.

The 75-year-old wrote to his ex-wife Doria Ragland in a desperate attempt to reconnect with his daughter - whom he has not spoken to since she married Prince Harry 18 months ago.

According to The Sun, Prince Harry and Meghan fear he could be using Doria as a "pawn".

"Thomas' attempt to bring Doria into the whole thing is a desperate move.

"She is a completely innocent party in the whole thing. If Meghan decides to speak to her dad again it will be her own decision.

"They don't want Doria dragged into any of this and to become a pawn for Thomas to use. Doria doesn't do conflict."

Thomas has claimed in repeated interviews he simply wants to speak to his daughter, devastated he missed out on her wedding day due to heart surgery.

But it has previously been revealed he could testify against his own daughter in court after Meghan sued the Mail on Sunday for publishing a letter she wrote to her dad.

Meghan claims it was misuse of her private information and breach of copyright.

Yet Thomas has continued to appeal to his daughter as it was revealed Prince Harry and Meghan were quitting as royals - moving to Canada as they gave up the use of their HRH titles.

But the dad's latest move to contact Doria has left Meghan, 38, even more upset.

A source said: "Meghan and Harry don't know anything about these letters that Thomas claims to have sent.

"But the idea they would ever tell Doria what she can and can't do is wrong and disrespectful.

"And the idea the royal family ever treated Doria with anything other than the upmost respect is cruel and unfair.

"Harry and Meghan's wedding day was then happiest day of Doria's life and she has always been made welcome by the Queen and the entire Royal family."

NETFLIX WON'T GET TO HARRY, MEGHAN

Earlier, Netflix announced that its royal drama The Crown will end after the fifth series, show bosses have confirmed.

Viewers had expected at least six seasons of the hit show, watched by more than 70 million worldwide, but creator Peter Morgan says that will no longer be the case.

The final series, which will star Imelda Staunton as the Queen, is expected to cover up to 2003 - missing the modern royal scandals including Prince Andrew's relationship with dead sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle standing down as senior royals.

Creator Peter Morgan, 56, told The Sun: "At the outset I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons.

"But now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop."

The Windsors will be thrilled, as the announcement comes days after royal biographer Angela Levin revealed she'd discussed The Crown with Prince Harry, 35, who joked: "I'm going to make sure I stop it before they get to me."

The drama's third season, which also featured Helena Bonham Carter, as the late Princess Margaret, was watched by 73 million households globally - 21 million of them within the first four weeks of the show being released in November.

KATE 'MISSES' PRINCE HARRY

Prince Harry has been close to Kate Middleton since 2002 when she first started dating his brother.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly fearful that she will never be close to her brother-in-law again after she quit as a senior royal.

"She wishes she could speak to Harry," the source told Us Weekly. "She misses him and fears she'll never be close to him again."

People often used to joke that Prince Harry was the third wheel in Prince William and Kate's relationship while he was single.

The source said the duchess is downcast and has cried over the dramatic split which was seen Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, move to Canada.

The couple has said they want a quieter life, to be financially independent and to raise their son Archie away from prying eyes.

Kate, however, is still not close to Meghan with a source saying "they couldn't be further apart".

Kate hasn't reached out to Meghan since she and Prince Harry announced they were quitting as senior royals.

While it has been reported that the two women do not get on that well, it appears that the falling out is more between brothers, princes William and Harry.

Prince Harry admitted in an interview that he has "good days and bad days" with his brother.

He said "inevitably, stuff happens" as a result of "this family being under the pressure that it's under."

"We are brothers. We will always be brothers," he said. "We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me."

- With The Sun.