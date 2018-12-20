Surprise no-show at palace Christmas

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland won't be celebrating Christmas with the British royal family this year, Fox News has learned.

Despite previous reports insisting that the 62-year-old was invited to spend the holidays with her daughter and new son-in-law Prince Harry a palace spokesman told Fox News on Wednesday that is far from the truth.

"This is not something that we're commenting on; however, we have previously guided that reports suggesting Ms Ragland is spending Christmas in Norfolk are made up," said the palace spokesman.

Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland. Picture: Steve Parsons

Following the announcement, Meghan, along with Harry, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton were spotted attending a Christmas lunch for members of the royal family hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

The couples were photographed arriving in separate cars to the holiday event.

People magazine reported it is unusual for non-members of the royal family to join Queen Elizabeth for Christmas.

The publication pointed out that despite Kate being engaged to William in 2010, she spent her last Christmas as a single woman with her own family.

The publication added the Middletons have never joined the royals for Christmas. In 2016, Kate and William chose to celebrate Christmas in 2016 with their children Prince George and Prince Charlotte in church with Kate's family in Englefield, England, near her childhood home.

However, Meghan did make her holiday debut with the royals last year before she married Harry in May of this year, making it a rare break in tradition.

Ragland travelled to London in September to celebrate the launch of Meghan's new cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook.

It was the first time she was seen at Kensington Palace since the May royal wedding. The Los Angeles native told people at the luncheon she was "head over heels" for Meghan and the book launch.

In August 2017, the 37-year-old told Glamour magazine her mother was one of the most important women in her life.

"My mum's a yoga instructor, but she does social work as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community," said the former Suits star.

"For me, to watch this level of lifelong sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time, my mum has always been a free spirit.

"She's got dreadlocks and a nose ring. She just ran the LA Marathon. We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the way it would in a best friend," she added.

The former American actress, who became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry, 34, announced she was expecting her first child in October. The palace said the couple is "delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Doria said she was "very happy" after hearing the couple would be welcoming their first child in spring of 2019.

"Ms. Doria Ragland is very happy about the lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild," the palace said in its announcement about the pregnancy.

This story first appeared on Fox News and has been republished here with permission.