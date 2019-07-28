Meghan told: ‘Stop acting like a celebrity’

Meghan needs to “work hard” to undo the damage she’s done, says a PR expert. Picture: Getty Images

Meghan needs to “work hard” to undo the damage she’s done, says a PR expert. Picture: Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex must "stop acting like a celebrity" and "sacrifice her privacy" in order to repair her relationship with the public, a PR expert claims.

In an interview with the Express, Anthony Burr - CEO of Burr Media - said Prince Harry and Meghan need to "work hard" to undo the damage they've done in their demands for privacy, The Sunreports.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, sparked backlash earlier this month after fans at Wimbledon were banned from taking photos of her as she was there in a "private capacity" to watch pal Serena Williams play.

And in their quest for privacy at their new home in Frogmore Cottage, The Sun exclusively revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued their neighbours with strict instructions telling locals NOT to approach the couple or stroke their dogs.

The expert said: "Firstly, Meghan needs to stop acting like a celebrity who starred on TV and begin the process of learning to be a Duchess."

Urging Prince Harry to help his wife adapt to life in the Royal Family, Mr Burr claims that the Duke of Sussex has been more preoccupied with "[making] sure his wife is as happy as she can be in her new surroundings".

Unlike Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also opted to keep their son Archie's christening earlier this month a private, family affair and have still not revealed who they've chosen as his godparents.

Anthony added: "He also needs her to a appreciate that Royal Family members are the most public figures in the country, if not the world.

"If you want the splendours of the royal life, you have to make sacrifices - and privacy is the top of that list of sacrifices."

Last month, it was revealed that Meghan and Harry spent £2.4 million ($A4.3 million) of taxpayer cash revamping their Grade II-listed home - including adding two orangeries and a floating floor in their yoga studio.

The expert also urged Meghan to "stop doing her friends in the media favours above the British media" after it was revealed that US TV anchor Gayle King - who attended the Duchess' lavish New York baby shower in February - visited the former Suits actor after Archie was born to wangle her way into the UK photocall for CBS.

The Duchess of Sussex also hinted that life in the public eye "isn't easy" as she opened up to Pharrell Williams at The Lion King premiere in London.

This story first appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.