Meghan releases adorable video of Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released an adorable video of baby Archie in celebration of his first birthday.

The three-minute video, shared by Save the Children UK, shows Archie sitting on his mother's lap as she reads to him the children's book Duck! Rabbit! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld.

"We're going to read Duck! Rabbit! Ready? Want to open it?" Meghan asks, as Archie reaches to turn the first page. "Good job," Meghan says.

Archie sat on Meghan Markle’s lap as she read the book. Picture: Instagram

Archie then listens intently, focused on turning every page, as his mother reads the story based on a playful optical illusion.

"Hey look, a duck! That's not a duck, that's a rabbit," she reads, prompting a giggle from both Archie and dad Prince Harry behind the camera.

Later, Harry can be heard quacking in the background as Meghan reads: "Wait listen, did you hear that? I hear duck sounds".

Archie giggles throughout the video, along with dad Harry. Picture: Twitter

Wriggly Archie then squirms towards the end of the book, reaching for another one and repeatedly dropping it to his parents' dismay.

Harry laughs and Meghan looks straight at the camera with a smirk.

The video was shared on Instagram to help raise money for Save the Children's coronavirus appeal.

"Happy Birthday, Archie!" the charity said.

"Thank you Meghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading Duck! Rabbit! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld and published by Chronicle Kids.

"As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children's lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection … Together, we can help families get through this."

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said Duck! Rabbit! was one of Archie's favourite books.

"As they celebrate this family moment, the Duke and Duchess wanted to continue to raise awareness around the urgency of bringing food and learning resources to millions of children. The Duchess chose to read one of Archie's favourite stories," they said.

BIRTHDAY WISHES FROM AFAR

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who now lives with his parents in the United States after they quit their royal roles, is expected to mark his birthday with Zoom calls to his aunt and uncle, Kate and William, as well as a phone call with the Queen, according to The Sun.

Kensington Palace wished him a very happy birthday on Twitter, sharing a family portrait from the day of his christening.

RELATED: Sad truth about Archie's royal life

Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/dEjvnSjGGM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2020

Clarence House also shared a special black and white portrait of Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Archie from the same day.

A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today. 🎈



This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019.



📸 Chris Allerton ©️ Sussex Royal pic.twitter.com/AYxqkRxE1d — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2020

The official royal family Twitter account opted for a photo from shortly after his birth, featuring the Queen, Prince Philip and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

"Archie is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild," it noted.

Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! 🎈



Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/PMaiY6NR1a — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2020

Originally published as Meghan releases adorable video of Archie

The book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld is based on a simple optical illusion. Picture: Instagram