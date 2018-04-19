Meghan rocks racy Aussie look

Meghan Markle has worn two Aussie designers at a Commonwealth event in London. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

MEGHAN Markle rocked two Australian designers in her raciest royal look yet at a Commonwealth Youth Forum event in London.

The royal bride-to-be stepped out on a 25 degree day in the English capital wearing a $2600 pinstripe summer dress by New York-based brand Altuzarra.

She also had a $699 jacket by Australian designers Camilla and Marc draped over her shoulders and a $312 cross-body bag from Aussie label Oroton slung across her body. Prince Harry wore a grey jacket and black tie.

Meghan Markle at the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London sporting two Aussie labels in her jacket and bag. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Meghan ditched the jacket inside the venue to show her bare arms — something royals rarely do in the day. Picture: James Whatling / MEGA.

It's perhaps the raciest look yet for the newest member of the royal family who ignored the tradition of not wearing black and ditched her jacket inside the venue to show her shoulders and bare arms - something royals rarely do during public events.

While the royals have a strict set of protocols regarding how they dress, Meghan has opted to maintain her own sense of style including the famous "messy bun", denim and hand-holding that has raised the eyebrows of royal etiquette experts.

The royals often wear a nod to the event they are attending in their choice of clothing, which may explain the Aussie designers at a Commonwealth event. Picture: AFP PHOTO / POOL / Yui Mok.

Meghan Markle has also worn an Australian designer for her engagement pictures. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

The royal bride-to-be and Prince Harry visited young people at the Commonwealth Youth Forum which aims to help young people across 53 states build connections with leaders.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry was named by the Queen as a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador and said both he and Meghan were "excited" to take on the challenge of the new role, helping young people around the world solving economic, social and environmental challenges of the future.

The visit marks just one of many royal-heavy appearances at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London this week where leaders from 53 member states will discuss everything from trade to malaria, women's rights and the environment.

Meghan has shown her love for Australian designers in the past, wearing a dress by homegrown label Ralph & Russo for her engagement pictures and reportedly engaging the designers for her wedding day.

Meghan ditched the jackets inside to meet young Commonwealth Youth Forum delegates. Picture: AFP PHOTO / POOL / Yui Mok