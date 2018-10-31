Menu
Login
Wardrobe malfunction or daring display? Meghan Markle pressed the flesh on the final afternoon of the royal tour — with her undies showing.
Wardrobe malfunction or daring display? Meghan Markle pressed the flesh on the final afternoon of the royal tour — with her undies showing.
Celebrity

Meghan shocks with see-through dress

by Bronte Coy and Nick Bond
31st Oct 2018 3:55 PM

IS THIS a wardrobe malfunction, or a deliberate daring display?

Meghan Markle has shown some flesh on the final afternoon of the royal tour - with her undies showing.

Yep, you read that right. The Duchess met with crowds this afternoon in a stunning blue dress - that appeared to be quite see-through on the bottom half.

Perhaps it didn't look quite so revealing in the mirror?

 

Meghan and her see-through dress. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Meghan and her see-through dress. Picture: Nathan Edwards

 

Yep, those are royal legs we see through that material. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Yep, those are royal legs we see through that material. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

 

You’d want to make sure you’re wearing your good knickers. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage
You’d want to make sure you’re wearing your good knickers. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

 

She’s certainly going out with a bang on this royal tour. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage
She’s certainly going out with a bang on this royal tour. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Either way, there's no denying the Duchess looks stunning in Givenchy.

Prince Harry and Meghan will finally wrap up their marathon 16-day royal tour today, following a staggering 76 engagements across Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand

After spending the day in Rotorua, they will fly back to London.

Related Items

Show More
dress editors picks meghan markle royal fans see through the royal tour

Top Stories

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News WITH "much sadness", the Surf Life Saving community farewelled one of its stalwarts, a man described as a "mentor and good friend".

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Local Partners