Hidden Diana tribute in royal baby name

WE HAVE A BABY!

After approximately 17 months of waiting, we have finally been blessed with the arrival of the child who will one day teach Blue Ivy Carter about how to really win at Instagram and give Prince George a master class in the perfect way to wear wee shorts.

I'm talking, of course, about Baby Sussex.

Australia woke to the glorious news that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex had given birth and welcomed her first child, a little boy. A beaming, jumper-wearing Prince Harry then decided to stand in front of some horses to adorably rave about his bub and make women the world over swoon. (Anyone else's ovaries tingling right now?)

Buckingham Palace did their part and grabbed their trusty easel and sent two of the youngest-looking footmen in history out to plonk it in front of the gates for gawking tourists to photograph.

But one huge question remains: Just what are Harry and Meghan going to name their little one?

According to bookies in the UK, James is the clear favourite right now. (And which just happened to be the sixth most popular boys name in Australia in 2018.) Arthur and Alexander are also considered strong contenders and are pulling some decent odds.

However, there are a couple of issues here. Firstly, Alexander is Prince George's middle name and it would be a surprise if the Sussexes borrowed so closely from the Cambridges, given that whole only-just-resolved-feud-that-nearly-destroyed-two-brothers thing.

Secondly, Arthur is deeply problematic, especially for Grandpa Charles. Tina Brown, the longtime editor of Vanity Fair wrote the biography, The Diana Chronicles, in which she claims that "Arthur" is what Prince Charles likes to be called when he orgasms.

However, there is a another theory doing the rounds of the internet, suggesting the couple could chose an ingenious and very touching moniker for the sproglet - Aidan.

Which just happens to be an anagram of Diana.

Sure, it is only Twitter speculation at this point but it would be a touching tribute for a woman whose loss Harry has deeply felt for more than 20 years. (Bookmakers in Old Blighty had Diana as their number one name should the couple have had a girl.)

Keep in mind Hazza used two diamonds that belonged to the Princess of Wales in Meghan's 6.5 carat engagement ring because he wanted "to make sure she's with us on this crazy journey together".

This is a boy who is a dab hand at tender signs of devotion to his mum.

Similarly, it wouldn't be a surprise for anyone if Harry and Meghan decided to eschew the usual classic British boys names (no Rupert or Archibald here thank you) and went for something not only more modern, but also more American. (A different spelling of the name Aiden was one of the most popular boys' names in the United States last year.)

This is not the first time that Aidan has been wildly touted as the name for a Windsor bub. When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their first child in July 2013 (the adorable imp we now know as Prince George) the Aidan push was in full swing.

There is one more outlier to consider too. Online commenters have pointed out that there is another way the Ginger Charmer and Megs could go, should they want a more contemporary option that also honours his Mum. Spencer.

Kind of works, doesn't it? (He would be known as Spencer, Earl of Dumbarton or Lord Spencer Windsor-Mountbatten.) It is also pulling in some okay odds and is currently sitting at about 14/1.

Meghan and the new baby are said to be doing well. Picture: Frank Augstein/AP

Given that Harry's aunts, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, were included in the initial Buckingham Palace announcement, along with his uncle Earl Spencer, his closeness to the maternal side of his family is apparent, so this is not a totally mad option.

Either way, we shouldn't have too long to wait. In his brief press call this morning, Prince Harry said they should be able to tell us what they have settled on in the next 48 hours or so.

Daniela Elser is a royal expert and freelance writer. Continue the conversation @DanielaElser