Meghan to ‘guest edit’ British Vogue

MEGHAN Duchess of Sussex, will guest edit and star in a photoshoot for British Vogue's September edition, according to reports.

But, according to The Sun, the Duchess does not want to feature on the cover.

And baby Archie and Harry will not be in the photos, due to be shot at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor.

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful had reportedly been "courting" Meghan from day one arranged the article directly with her - pipping US Vogue editor Anna Wintour to the scoop.

A magazine source said: "Meghan is going to write a piece on causes such as female empowerment and women's education.

Meghan will appear in Vogue, but Harry and Archie will be absent. Picture: Getty Images

"Edward has been courting her since day one. Anna is massively miffed that she's missed out.

This is nothing to do with Archie, or family, or home life. It's purely on women's empowerment."

Meghan isn't the first royal to make a foray into magazine publishing, either. To commemorate his 65th birthday in 2013, Prince Charles guest edited the November 13 edition of Country Life, which went on to become the magazine's biggest-selling issue of all time.

He then reprised the role in 2018 to mark his 70th birthday, showing off Clarence House, Highgrove Gardens and Dumfries House, the Scottish estate the prince saved for the nation in 2007.

Meghan Markle poses for Vanity Fair's October 2017 cover shoot. Picture: Peter Lindbergh for Vanity Fair

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, on the cover of Vogue in 2016. Picture: Conde Nast/Josh Olins

Meghan also starred in Vogue's recently-released 25 Most Influential Women in the UK.

Kate, Duchess Of Cambridge, starred on the cover of Vogue as part of the National Portrait Gallery in London's Vogue exhibition in June 2016 for its centenary edition.

At the time, a spokesman for Prince William's wife said: "The Duchess was delighted to play a part in celebrating the centenary of an institution that has given a platform to some of the most renowned photographers in this country's history. The Duchess had never taken part in a photography shoot like this before. She hopes that people appreciate the portraits with the sense of relaxed fun with which they were taken."

British Vogue editor Edward Enniful, with Kate Moss and Cindy Crawford, has been “courting Meghan since day one. Picture: Instagram

In May 2017, William, Kate, George and Charlotte were also photographed for GQ magazine, alongside their dog Lupo. William spoke about the death of his mother, Princess Diana. "I would like to have had her advice," William said. "I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up. It makes me sad that she won't, that they will never know her."

- with The Sun