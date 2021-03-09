Meghan denies ‘manipulating’ Harry

Meghan Markle denied "manipulating" Prince Harry and insisted she gave up her lucrative acting career for the royal family.

In the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said the "left her career, my life" because she "loves" Harry.

She added that she felt "silenced" when asked if she "manipulated and calculated" Megxit to "build her brand".

Oprah asked her: "I think what we really have got to clear up here is because one of the stories that continues to live, either through rumours or social media, out in the world, is that you, Meghan, are the one who manipulated, calculated, and are responsible for this Megxit."

Meghan Markle in a clip from the Oprah Winfrey interview. Picture: CBS

RELATED: Prince Harry nicknamed 'the Hostage'

RELATED: Meghan convinced cheerful Harry he was desperately miserable

Meghan replied: "Oh, my gosh. It's amazing how they can use Meg for everything."

Oprah added: "Yes. There are even stories that you knew all along that this was going to happen. You went through the whole process, and it was all intentional to build your brand."

'I LEFT MY CAREER'

Meghan said: "Can you imagine how little sense that makes? I left my career, my life. I left everything because I love him, right? And our plan was to do this forever.

"To have sat back and not said that for so long, it just feels really…"

Oprah asked: "To have been silenced all this time?"

Meghan replied: "Yeah."

In the same interview, Meghan said Archie wasn't made a prince after "concerns and conversations" about "how dark" his skin would be when he was born.

The Duchess of Sussex said there had been conversations with Harry and a "family" member about their unborn son and what colour his skin would be - and "what that would mean or look like".

But the 39-year-old declined to say who had started those conversations, saying it would be "damaging" for them.

Prince Harry said he would "never share" the full details of the discussion but that he was asked at the start of his relationship with Meghan, how dark the skin of their children might be.

MEGHAN'S BOMBSHELL

Meghan said: "But in those months when I was pregnant, all around same time: we have in tandem he won't be given security, a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

During the bombshell interview, Meghan broke down in tears as she revealed she told Prince Harry she "didn't want to be alive anymore".

She added she had suicidal thoughts in the shocking tell-all interview with Oprah.

The Duchess said she begged for help from the Firm after struggling with her mental health - saying it was her husband who "saved" her.

But in the explosive interview, the 39-year-old said she had been told she would not be able to seek help as it "wouldn't be good for the institution."

Breaking down in tears, pregnant Meghan said: "I just didn't see a solution.

"I didn't want to be alive anymore."

This story was published in The Sun and reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Meghan denies 'manipulating' Harry