Aussie mates behind $4m global empire

Two blokes from Queensland quit their day jobs to make coffee.

It doesn't sound like the most lucrative move, but turns out this pair knew exactly what they were doing and have turned a simple coffee idea into a now multimillion-dollar enterprise.

And they did it in just under two years.

Friends and fitness entrepreneurs, Jaryd Terkelsen, 30 and Ash Bisset, 31, launched Beforeyouspeak coffee in 2017 - not realising that they would soon become the guys behind Australia's fastest growing instant coffee business.

The company specialises in high performance, superfood infused instant coffee sachets - which can be used as a performance boost in the gym (pre-workout), or a simple way to "get s**t done" and it's gained a following among fitness lovers.

Beforeyouspeak co-founders Jaryd Terkelsen, 30 and Ash Bisset, 31.

"We always used to drink a lot of instant coffee to help as an early morning pick-me-up and figured there must be something better out there in the market," Jaryd told news.com.au

"We then started to experiment by mixing different things into our coffee like coconut oil to try and increase the performance, because adding fats like that have mental and cognitive benefits to help you stay focused and we needed that with our long days."

The boys came up with the idea in mid 2016 and by the following year, it was on the market.

Ash, a sports nutritionist and exercise physiologist said they jumped at the opportunity after they saw a huge gap in the market.

"We were very lucky with our position as we had a lot of great contacts to reach out to, to introduce our idea and then our product, given our time in the industry."

They then went on to launch their first 'high performance' coffee sachets with key ingredients being Single Origin Colombian coffee bean, turmeric extract and Siberian ginseng (a plant traditional in Chinese medicine to increase energy).

On the box it says: "In our industry there are rules about what we can and can't say on this package."

"So we won't tell you that our coffee contains kick ass ingredients to boost your metal performance. We also won't tell you that our coffee will make you feel f**k*** great because of the mood elevating properties."

They launched their first High Perfromance instant coffee in 2017.

Jaryd said that while there's a few unique aspects to their "liquid gold" products - the gold because it actually has a golden shimmer to it - their most unique ingredient is turmeric.

"it's not something people associate with coffee but it has proven to have lots of benefits such as with inflammation and gut health which are obviously two big health concerns that people are really aware of today."

Beforeyouspeak has now sold more than 2 million coffees having been around for just 18 months.

They will soon launch in the US, and are in talks with Amazon.

Out of all the 43 countries they distribute to, the US is their biggest market outside of Australia.

Beforeyouspeak is set to turn over $4 million in revenue this year.

Last October they released their collagen coffee for skin health aimed at women and next month will release their third product 'a coffee creamer'. It contains MCT oil powder, avocado oil powder, coconut oil powder and acacia fibre which they say is great for the keto market due to its good fats.

With all that and the launch of their US venture, the boys are on track to hit $4 million in revenue this year.

They owe their success to not only social media by helping with brand awareness but collaborations with online industry specialists such as the Australian Sports Nutrition and Nutrition Warehouse.

There's no slowing down for the boys who are always looking for new ways to transform the functional coffee space.

"We want to grow the biggest functional coffee company in the world - we don't like doing things small, we want to be global," Jaryd said.