42°
News

Meet the canines who fight crime

Alina Rylko
| 11th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
PAWS ON PATROL: Doug the Drug Detection Dog.
PAWS ON PATROL: Doug the Drug Detection Dog. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RICHMOND Local Area Command's crime-fighting canines have been revealed on the back of a major drug bust in Ballina late last month.

Doug, the Labrador drug detection dog, has been sniffing out crime on the Northern Rivers since 2011 under the watchful eye of handler David Kotek.

Senior Constable Kotek, of the Sydney Dog Unit, also has a German Shepherd General Purpose Dog; working his team full time for the Richmond LAC at festivals, drug busts and other secret missions.

Doug helped to execute a search warrant at Skennars Head on January 30, netting cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, cannabis resin, cannabis seeds and $10,000 in alleged proceeds.

 

PAWS ON PATROL: Doug the Drug Detection Dog.
PAWS ON PATROL: Doug the Drug Detection Dog. Contributed

The eight-year-old pooch was bred for police service. His sense of smell is 150 times stronger than a human, with a range of over 1000 scents, all targeting illicit substances.

Working the same eight hour shifts as his handler, Doug can screen the free air space around a person without touching them and seeks out smells from 100 metres away.

He once found drugs in a 4WD snorkel.

 

PAWS ON PATROL: Doug the Drug Detection Dog.
PAWS ON PATROL: Doug the Drug Detection Dog. Contributed

"Doug has no rank but amongst the troops we joke the dog outranks us because he does so much work," Snr Cnst Kotek said.

"He has a very high drive for work, a good perception of other people and is quite robust in fitness level and size for working - he can reach into cupboards..

"Doug is due for retirement, which is a shame because he's still on his A-Game."

 

PAWS ON PATROL: Doug the Drug Detection Dog.
PAWS ON PATROL: Doug the Drug Detection Dog. Contributed

Meanwhile, German Shepherd Ken, 5, is used for crowd control, sieges and foot pursuits.

The two dogs are "chalk and cheese," in temperament.

"I think the troops on the ground appreciate the back back up of the General Purpose Dog, it's like having an extra 20 officers on foot.

"We know if we can't chase them down, the dog will."

Both dogs are rewarded treats relative to their job well done, with a pursuit early Friday at Casino earning Ken a "big feed and a big pat."

The dogs enjoy beach walks and socialising. But be warned: "if the dog is working, no one touches the dog," Snr Cnst Kotek said.

 

PAWS ON PATROL: Doug the Drug Detection Dog with Ken the General Purpose Dog, relax at their Northern Rivers home.
PAWS ON PATROL: Doug the Drug Detection Dog with Ken the General Purpose Dog, relax at their Northern Rivers home. Contributed
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  dog drug detection drug detection drug dogs editors picks police dog police dogs byron bay music festivals richmond local area command sydney dog unit

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Shark nets: wait and see or "haul 'em up”?

Shark nets: wait and see or "haul 'em up”?

ONE third of the way through the North Coast shark net trial, 40% of animals caught have died but no one has been bitten by a shark - should nets stay or go?

Rolling blackouts warning as big heat hits

Melissa Barnes and Sabrina Martins beat the heat on Congwong beach at La Perouse. Picture: John Appleyard

Rolling blackouts could start as early as 3.30pm

Staff on call for emergencies for predicted power shortage

Planned power outages cancelled

All planned outages cancelled in preparation

DPI criticised by both sides of the shark net debate

Shark meshing nets

Poor weather has stopped DPI from checking North Coast shark nets

Local Partners

Shark nets: wait and see or "haul 'em up”?

ONE third of the way through the North Coast shark net trial, 40% of animals caught have died but no one has been bitten by a shark - should nets stay or go?

Meet the canines who fight crime

PAWS ON PATROL: Doug the Drug Detection Dog.

Dope dogs on the beat, ruff up crims

Mr Grey is back, just fifty shades darker

SCREENING: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in a scene from the first trailer for the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

Advance screenings next week

Musical bet pays off in Kim Churchill's new release

TOURING: Kim Churchill is an Australian folk, rock, and blues singer, songwriter, and musician.

The singer will offer small intimate shows

Documentary explains the expansion of Buddhism in the West

VISITING: Lama Ole Nydahl will be presenting a new documentary in Ballina.

Lama Ole Nydahl will present a new documentary

THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK...

Saltwater freshwater exhibition and art prizeWhat: The Saltwater Freshwater Exhibition and art prize at the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery will be open to...

Words sure to woo this Valentine's Day

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan from the movie Fifty Shades of Grey.

Make the most of these titles and get into a romantic mood

TV Insider: Attenborough's Planet Earth II finally here

Cameraman Jonathan Jones focuses on a harvest mouse. Filming the smallest rodent in Europe for Planet Earth II required specialised "scope'' lenses.

A natural history program like this is a rare must-watch

Who's bad? Jacko was with money

Michael Jackson waves in this 2006 file photo.

Who's bad? Jacko was with money

Acting leads to divorce

Actress Jemima Kirke.

Girls star Jemima Kirke blames acting for her divorce

Keith slow to hook up with Nicole

Keith Urban, left, and Nicole Kidman.

Keith took his time to hook up with Nicole

Clooney twins on the way?

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

Clooney twins on the way?

FAMILY FAVOURITE

5 GOONDOOLOO DRIVE, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 $595,000

This property presents a perfect opportunity to buy a charming family home. One of the more original Ocean Shores properties, it is close handy to the beach...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Luxury Beachfront Apartment In Prime Location

2/34 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $880,000 to...

Enjoy the superb location of this designer apartment set 50 metres walk from the famous Belongil Beach and only 5-10 minutes’ walk into Byron Bay’s bustling town...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,000,000 to...

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier ‘East on Byron’ complex, this luxury apartment is only...

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

Exclusive Byron Bay Beach Resort

1 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 4 4 Contact Agent

Here is a very unique opportunity to own and operate your own exclusive micro resort in the heart of beachfront Byron Bay. The property consists of 4 opulent...

Brand New Freestanding Home In Quiet Haven

32/24 Scott Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

There is nothing quite like a brand-new home and this one will be the ultimate in funky, modern luxury with a resort style beach vibe. Features include 3...

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $950,000 to...

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byron’s busy entertainment...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $970,000 ...

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

Ballina median prices approaching $600,000

Ballina Heights Estate and other subdivisions around the shire resulted in almost 300 new lots available to buyers in 2015-16.

Prices soar but new lots will hopefully improve affordability

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!