Menu
Login

Body surfing echidna
Offbeat

WATCH: Meet 'Spike' the surfing echidna

Rachel Vercoe
by
29th Mar 2019 8:30 AM | Updated: 30th Mar 2019 6:44 AM

SO how does an echidna body surf? 

Well, it's kind of an awkward rolly-polly backstroke where they use their beaks as a snorkel. 

While horse riding on Boambee Beach, I thought there was a  chunk of driftwood being washed around the surf. 

You can of course imagine my shock upon realising it was in fact an echidna who had clearly made its way down from the sand dunes, luckily avoiding cars, to possibly cool off in the surf.

Meet Spike the surfing echidna captured by Advocate photojournalist Rachel Vercoe on Boambee Beach.
Meet Spike the surfing echidna captured by Advocate photojournalist Rachel Vercoe on Boambee Beach. Rachel Vercoe

This guy didn't just splash around in the water, he decided to show off his swimming skills to videographer Brett Vercoe.

We'll let the video show you just how special this moment was and what a cute character the echidna is.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

boambee beach coffs coast echidna editors picks surfing waves
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    News Schoolteacher Sam Edwardes had a piece of flesh the size of a football chomped from his leg while surfing. This is how he survived.

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Crime Queensland man blows seven times the legal limit in Tweed

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News Cameron Insterstate speaks out after alleged pursuit

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    News Heartfelt House CEO up for major award