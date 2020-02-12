Meet helicopter crewman who rescues people for a living

Jimmy Keough, based in Lismore, marks 15 years of service with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. Picture: Rebecca Fist

SINCE aircrew officer Jimmy Keough started with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service 15 years ago, he has seen more than his fair share of tragedies, natural disasters and incredible cases of human survival.

He has witnessed change for the better - the most remarkable change has been in the frequency of car accidents along the Pacific Highway.

"When I first started we were seeing a lot of trauma on the Pacific Highway which is now being mitigated," Mr Keough said.

"The roads are improving so we're seeing less and less of it."

And year after year particularly during summer, he sees people taking the same risks, and is on call to save them from the most treacherous of situations.

Working out of the South Lismore base, Mr Keough covers an area from the QLD border to Nambucca Heads, and west to Moree.

The most rewarding jobs, for Mr Keough, involve scouring the land or sea for missing people.

"Those jobs where people are missing, the offshore jobs where people have been out on a boat, and then something happens and you spend hours looking for them, not all those jobs can be pleasant, but once we do find a survivor or a person in the water, to remove them from danger is pretty satisfying," he said.

"Even when there's a really sad outcome or a tragic car accident, we are proud to be there providing the best assistance we can."

The most memorable jobs have involved shark attack victims.

"There was an increased spate of shark attacks," Mr Keough said.

"I still see them around, the victims, I know them but they don't know I was there."

Mr Keough maintains a healthy lifestyle to ensure he's switched on, and is constantly refining his skills, such as winching, to pass rigorous tests he undergoes.

Despite the sacrifices, he couldn't imagine working anywhere else.

"It's a great job, there's great camaraderie, and the challenges you experience keep your mind active," he said.

"Every now and then someone walks up and says thank you for what you do.

"It's good to see positive outcomes."