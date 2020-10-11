Menu
Dr Tonia Coren, principal GP at First Light Healthcare.
Medicos see the light and two practices become one

Javier Encalada
11th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
CAPE Byron Medical Centre has rebranded as First Light Healthcare after recently acquiring Holdsworth House Medical Centre in Byron Bay.

Mathew Simpson, managing director of First Light Healthcare, said the new brand is the latest step in creating a vertically integrated, multi-modality healthcare system for the region.

The former Holdsworth House facility, which opened in Byron Bay in 2005, is located at 37 Fletcher St.

Holdsworth House became part of Cape Byron Medical on August 31.

The change is a big step, as Cape Byron Medical - located at Level 1, 6 Marvell Street, Byron Bay - started in the area in 1977.

 

Mathew Simpson, Managing Director at First Light Healthcare.
"We have been a trusted part of this community for over 40 years, so we don't take a name change lightly," Mr Simpson said.

"However, as we grow and expand to other parts of the region, we have chosen a name more reflective of our whole offering.

"The name, First Light Healthcare, pays homage to our location as Australia's most easterly point, and also reflects our philosophy of preventative, proactive and integrated healthcare."

The company offers general medical, allied and specialists, with day surgery facilities expected to open up soon.

First Light Healthcare will also move into the Ballina region, with a full medical practice opening in Tamar Street by the end of 2020.

 

Cape Byron and Holdsworth medical centres have now rebranded as First Light.
Dr Tonya Coren, principal GP at First Light Healthcare said patients can expect the highest standards of patient-centred care from First Light Healthcare.

"Our vision has always been to work collaboratively with a range of healthcare professionals - from GPs to allied health to specialists, in order to provide patients with true preventative, holistic care," Dr Coren says.

For more information, visit flhealthcare.com.au

