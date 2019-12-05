Medical documents pending in teacher stabbing case

Police outside Byron Bay Public School where a woman is alleged to have stabbed a teacher.

A WOMAN charged with stabbing a school teacher, fracturing his arm, is yet to enter formal pleas to the charges against her.

The 32-year-old Suffolk Park woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains bail refused in Silverwater Women's Prison.

She's been charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and entering inclosed lands without a lawful excuse over an April 30 incident in which she allegedly entered the grounds of Byron Bay Public School before stabbing Zane Vockler with a pair of scissors.

When the matter went briefly before Lismore Local Court last week, the woman's solicitor, Tracey Randall, said delays in the case had been largely due to her client's mental ill health.

"I'm now in a position to get instructions," Ms Randall said.

"I understand the Crown psychologist has reviewed her and their report's expected by December 5."

Ms Randall told the court she needed access to that report before a case conference could be held with the prosecution.

She said she was also seeking further documents which she argued was vital if any "meaningful offers" were to be made during negotiations.

"I have been requesting for some time, further medicals in relation to the alleged victim in the matter," she said.

"That hasn't been forthcoming."

The court heard the injury allegedly inflicted by her client had fractured a bone in one of Mr Vockler's arms.

The matter will return to court on December 11.