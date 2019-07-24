Menu
Login
Crime

Media network hit by alleged $8m fraud

24th Jul 2019 10:42 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM

 

Police in Sydney have arrested a 57-year-old man as part of an investigation into a multimillion-dollar fraud against a media network.

In a statement this morning, NSW Police said detectives began investigating the "misappropriation of funds totalling more than $8 million" by a former employee of the network - which has not been named - since March 2017.

"Following extensive investigations, Strike Force Hamment detectives arrested a 57-year-old man at a home at Breakfast Point just before 8am today," the statement read.

He has been taken to Burwood Police Station, where he will be charged.

Police will front the media at 12pm.

- more to come

More Stories

arrests defrauding employee media network new south wales seniors-news

Top Stories

    Big W reveals first stores to close

    Big W reveals first stores to close

    Business The discount department store favourite has announced the first batch of stores to close next year and all three are in the same city.

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    News Pay rise should be in play for more than two million Aussies

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News Young driver posted videos of 160km/h drive on winding roads

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    News bcu passes on the latest Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut.