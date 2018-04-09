Menu
Mechanic hit in horrifying Formula 1 scenes

A mechanic of Scuderia Ferrari lays down after he was hit by Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari during the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, 08 April 2018.
A mechanic of Scuderia Ferrari lays down after he was hit by Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari during the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, 08 April 2018. EPA - GIUSEPPE CACACE - POOL
by Alex Blair

KIMI Raikkonen was forced to the back of the pack after a stunning pit lane failure ended in a mechanic being hit by the Finn's Ferrari.

Raikkonen was given the green light to exit the pits too early after stopping for fresh tyres and collected the Scuderia crew member as he took off. Alarming footage showed the mechanic flip over Raikkonen's rear left wheel and crumple over in pain.

Ferrari reported the mechanic was taken to hospital as fears grew of a broken leg.

Raikkonen was eventually forced out of the race following the terrifying incident.

Race leader and Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel held his spot at the top of the pack through the chaos as Valtteri Bottas (second) and Lewis Hamilton (third) trailed behind in the hope of a Mercedes double podium.

Bottas' hopes of claiming Mercedes' first win of the year grew as the Finn closed the gap between himself and Vettel. The Ferrari continually lost ground into the final five laps as the gap between the silver bullet behind him shrunk to under two seconds.

