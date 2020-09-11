Menu
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack with Page MP Kevin Hogan and NCMC CEO Simon Stahl at the funding announcement this morning.
News

Meatworks ‘finally’ gets good news with $6M funding

Adam Daunt
11th Sep 2020 2:30 PM
NORTHERN Co-operative Meat Company has announced a $6 million funding boost to upgrade their production facilities on site.

The federal government is contributing $1.55 million dollars and the meatworks is contributing $4.78 million towards the state of the art project.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack attended the announcement, along with Page MP Kevin Hogan, and described the funding as a win for the entire Northern Rivers.

“(The upgrade) is going to prove a boon for employees, what is going to prove a boon for the employment prospects of this region and beyond,” he said.

“Companies such as this, co-operatives such as this, are willing to invest in the region and are willing to put their money on the line along with ours to boost productivity, to boost the prospects of people here … it is one of the great beef capitals.”

Meatworks chief executive Simon Stahl said the upgrade was good news for the company after a tough year.

“Finally, it’s a bit of good news for all of us, for our community and us as a business … we have to work hard together, there is plenty of opportunity in our industry and I am excited by it.”

Mr Hogan said it was terrific to secure the funding for such a regionally important company.

“The meatworks at any one point in time employ a thousand people, sometimes over a thousand people, that makes them the biggest private employer north of Newcastle, they are a significant employer not just for Casino, they are a significant employer for this whole region.”

“The health of their business is important to the health of our local economy.”

