Menu
Login
Sport

McKeown uses 200m setback as motivation

FIFTH: Taylor McKeown.
FIFTH: Taylor McKeown. Bradley Kanaris
Tom Threadingham
by

SWIMMING: Taylor McKeown isn't dwelling on the disappointment of a failed title defence at the Commonwealth Games, instead embracing it as motivation.

The University of the Sunshine Coast swimmer entered the final of the 200m breaststroke as a genuine medal contender on Saturday after winning the event in 2014, however, she floundered against a stacked field to finish in fifth place.

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker took the gold in the event in a time of 2mins22.02secs with McKeown touching the wall three seconds later 2mins25.51secs.

Caloundra's Tessa Wallace placed sixth.

Despite the crushing loss, McKeown remained upbeat about the situation and relished the opportunity to race in front of home crowds.

"Ever had one of those moments where you get dominated, but realise it was the kick you needed?,” she said via social media.

"That was me tonight. Glad I've realised (with the help of Mooney) that there is a million things I need to be better at, inside and outside of the pool.

"So now I'm motivated to strive to be better at those things.

"All that aside, it was so awesome to race in front of a hectic buzzing home crowd! That's something I'll remember!,” Taylor said.

Taylor's sister Kaylee was also in action on Saturday night and suffered some misfortune of her own after just missing out on snaring her first Commonwealth Games medal.

She had a clash with the lane rope in the first 25m of the race and wound-up touching the wall in fourth spot.

Topics:  commonwealth games swimming taylor mckeown usc spartans

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Splendour tickets: locals sale details revealed

Splendour tickets: locals sale details revealed

HERE is the full list of who can get them (and some who cannot) and details on how to secure those tickets.

Death at lookout: Police release woman's name

LENNOX RETRIEVAL: Richmond Police District officers at Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head on March 31st worked with SES to retrieve a women's body at the base of the cliff.

Police believe her death was "due to misadventure”

Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

It is believed both directions are now clear.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution

Snitz in tip-top shape ahead of Country Championship final

Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd after winning the Country Championships qualifier on board Snitz during the Blues, Brews and Barbecues Yamba Cup raceday at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Dunn stable 'couldn't be happier' with preparation of Snitz

Local Partners