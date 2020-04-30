McGowan spills on feud with Charmed co-star

Rose McGowan addressed her negative tweets directed at fellow actress and activist Alyssa Milano as well as her thoughts on the conviction and sentencing of her alleged rapist, Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan previously tweeted a scathing rebuke of her Charmed co-star following comments she made about Joe Biden's accuser, Tara Reade, during an interview with Andy Cohen.

Milano said that she was keeping silent on allegations of sexual assault against the Democratic presidential candidate, noting that she even showed restraint when it came to Weinstein, arguing that it's important for investigations to happen when allegations occur.

Former friends McGowan and Milano.



Speaking on SiriusXM's Bevy Smith show Bevelations, McGowan explained that she felt it was necessary to point out that Milano is taking credit for speaking against Weinstein while remaining silent about Biden's accuser.

"Like Alyssa, a lot of people just kind of jumped on the train and she said something recently in an Andy Cohen interview like, 'If you remember I took a long time to speak out on Harvey,' and like, what the hell did you have to do with Harvey? Nothing. Absolutely nothing, like nothing. Shut up," McGowan said.

Her recent comments echo those she wrote to Milano on Twitter in a fiery post earlier this month.

"You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump and Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie," McGowan wrote at the time. "You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME."

The Charmed cast, including Milano, McGowan and Holly Marie Combs (right).

Tara Reade, an apparent supporter of Biden's former rival, Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the presidential race and then endorsed the former vice president, came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Biden - and McGowan seems upset that Milano is giving Biden a pass on them.

Later in her interview, McGowan noted that she felt Milano was "gaslighting the public" by picking who she'll believe about sexual assault.

"I don't like sacred cows. I don't like people that are held up to be better than other people and I don't like people that don't really do the right thing and behind the scenes are aiding and abetting alleged criminals. I just don't and I won't stand for it," she told the host.

In a separate interview with Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg, the hosts asked McGowan, who is promoting her new album Planet 9, how she feels now that Harvey Weinstein is behind bars. The actress was one of the more vocal voices in 2017 when the now-disgraced movie mogul faced countless accusations of sexual misconduct and assault.

McGowan was one of Harvey Weinstein’s most high-profile accusers.

"Thank you goddesses in the world and men that saw things differently on the jury and the women that testified and all the women that just hung through and all the people in the world during that period," McGowan said during her appearance on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show.

"I really feel like Planet 9 is my gift to the world of like, 'Hey guys, we went through a really f***ing hard, gross time where we had to see f***face pig monster every day and it triggered a lot of people and opened a lot of their wounds daily, daily, daily relentlessly. I had to do that and I'm sorry, but I had to do that because we have to look at the collective wound that we're all walking around with."

She concluded: "I feel like I have 350-pound slug monster off my neck. I've had this foot on my back for 22 years. That's a really long time."

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as McGowan spills on feud with Charmed co-star