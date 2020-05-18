Menu
The Fawkner McDonald's in Melbourne is the source of a cluster of coronavirus cases. Picture: AAP
News

McDonald's forced to close 12 restaurants over COVID-19

by Stephanie Bedo
18th May 2020 8:40 AM

The CEO of McDonald's Australia has flagged that further infections are possible after a dozen restaurants across Melbourne were forced to shut due to a delivery driver testing positive for COVID-19.

"We have identified all those restaurants," CEO Andrew Gregory told Today. "The chances of further infections - it is possible, but the actions we are taking are about making sure we minimise further infections."

The delivery driver was asymptomatic when he made the deliveries.

While host Karl Stefanovic noted it was "obviously very upsetting" for McDonald's staff, Mr Gregory said it was the right decision to shut all the affected stores.

"It is a difficult decision but it is the right one to make. As soon as we were aware, we worked with our franchisees to immediately close the restaurant. That's the most important thing."

He could not say how long the affected restaurants will be shut for. "It depends. We will be deep cleaning restaurants and we will make sure it will open with staff not from those restaurants," he said.

Any employees who had been in contact with the driver have been contacted, he said.

