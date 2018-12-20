McDonald’s is giving away free McFlurrys

Maccas is helping Aussies beat the heat with a special McFlurry giveaway and it feels like Christmas has come early.

Maccas is helping Aussies beat the heat with a special McFlurry giveaway and it feels like Christmas has come early. Chris Ison ROK310816cmaccas1

THE kind folks over at McDonald's Australia are helping fans celebrate the weather heating up by slinging up to 25,000 free McFlurrys.

The icy treat is available with any McDonald's ordered exclusively via McDelivery on the Uber Eats app and customers will have the choice of a McFlurry with Cadbury Crunchie pieces, Oreo cookies or M&M minis by using the promotional code MCFLURRY2018.

This special offer is available from today until December 26 or until stocks last, so get in quick.