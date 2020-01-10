Mazda recalls more than 14,000 cars

The recalls are thought to affect more than 14,000 cars. Picture: Supplied.

Mazda issued two separate recalls overnight in relation to the 2019 Mazda 3 model.

The first recall, thought to affect 13,768 vehicles, is thanks to a fault with the cars' Smart Brake Support (SBS) system.

The second recall, which will affect an estimated 14,583 vehicles sold in the same year, is due to a software programming fault with the stop/start function.

The latest recalls come after Mazda models were identified (among others) in a mass recall of 78,000 cars last month over faulty Takata airbags.

FIRST RECALL

In the first instance, drivers should look out for defects when the car's Smart Brake function kicks in. The Smart Brake Support (SBS) system may falsely detect an object in front of the vehicle, which may initiate the automatic brake function.

According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), this may cause the vehicle to "unexpectedly slow down and stop, increasing the risk of an accident and injury to vehicle occupants and other road users".

Affected vehicles were sold in 2019, between March 26 and December 24.

A full list of VIN numbers affected by this recall can be found on the ACCC website.

The 2019 Mazda 3 hatchback. Picture: Supplied.

SECOND RECALL

The same make and model - sold nationally within the same timeframe - are thought to be affected by the second recall over a software programming fault.

Due to this fault, the engine may not restart after entering idle stop mode until the vehicle is restarted using the Start/Stop button.

If the vehicle does not restart in idle stop mode, the ACCC predicts "an increased risk of an accident and injury to vehicle occupants and other road users".

A full list of VIN numbers affected by this recall can be found on the ACCC website.

Mazda Australia will contact affected owners of both recalls to arrange a time to book in their vehicle for repair.

Drivers can also run a search using their VIN number via the Mazda website to determine whether their vehicle will be impacted.

Consumers who require further information should contact Mazda Customer Support on 1800 034 411.