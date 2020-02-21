Mayor stands by introduction of ‘no dog’ zones

A LENNOX Head resident has raised concerns the council's regulations are becoming more prohibitive for dog owners.

Dogs were recently banned from the beach area east of the surf club, after a d ecision made by Ballina Shire Councillors .

The off-leash area was extended, but resident Jen Derricott said overall dog owners have lost out.

She believes the message was loud and clear, with large, newly-erected NO DOGS signs on the beach warning dog owners to stick to their designated areas.

Ms Derricott said the signs were "visual pollution" and contrary to the normally relaxed vibe of Lennox Head.

"It seems to be a trend, dogs are being allowed at fewer and fewer places," Ms Derricott said.

"Lots of locals are devastated by not being allowed by the lake.

"No dogs are allowed in the lake and I get that, but to not be allowed to take dogs for a stroll by the lake is a bit unreasonable."

Ballina Mayor David Wright defended the decision to ban dogs from Lake Ainsworth and a section of the beach.

Cr Wright believes it has been popular among residents, and even among dog owners.

"We have people, including dog owners, who come to us and say, 'thank you for not allowing dogs here'," Cr Wright said.

"If everyone was protecting the environment it wouldn't be a problem."

He said uncontrolled dogs were problematic and dog droppings were the major driving force behind the council's decision.

"It's one of the most dog friendly places on earth, but I do have a problem with the people who are irresponsible," Cr Wright said.

"On three days I picked up seven dog poos.

"The surf club asked us to ban dogs, because every Sunday before nippers, they had to get hoses out and hose away the dog faeces.

"People also complain to me about people putting poo in the bag and leaving the bag on the beach."

Ms Derricott, who is a retired psychologist said the benefits of having a dog-friendly town far outweigh the negatives, attracting tourists and bringing mental health benefits to dog owners.