Matt Damon moving on from Zen retreat

Hollywood megastar Matt Damon has put his Zen-inspired home in Los Angeles on the market for $27.1 million (US$21 million)

Mr. Damon is selling because he and his family recently decided to make New York City their primary home, according to Eric Haskell of The Agency.

The 50-year old, who is currently in Australia, caused some controversy after receiving an exemption from NSW hotel quarantine to isolate privately.

Damon and his family jetted Down Under with his family last week to begin filming the Marvel blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder.

There had been speculation that the star may join high-profile Aussie star and friend Chris Hemsworth in buying a property in Byron Bay, but the American actor is reportedly looking to make New York his permanent home base.

"They really love it there, even with everything going on with COVID," Mr. Haskell said.

In 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported that Mr. Damon was buying a roughly $16 million Brooklyn Heights penthouse.

The LA home, which is situated on an ultra-private property on one of Pacific Palisades' premiere streets, showcases masterful craftsmanship that has gone in to its design.

Through the house is a mix of warm wood and stone and would not look out of place in Hawaii.

"It's like a tropical retreat," Mr. Haskell said. "You don't feel like you're in Southern California anymore."

The approximately 1250 sqm house boasts seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and has a central atrium with a 10m vaulted mahogany ceiling and an open-plan living and dining room with walls of glass.

Surrounded by lush landscaping, mature trees and sprawling grassy yards, the property spans over 2750sqm - and is among the most spacious properties in the neighbourhood.

Outside, the backyard includes a children's play area, large pool and spa, a waterfall, a koi pond and a large outdoor pavilion, which also has its own lounge and a dining area.

Other features of the house include a game room, a bar, an office, a gym, a theatre room and a wine storage and tasting room, according to the listing.

The 50-year old and his wife Luciana Barroso purchased the property for US$15 million in 2012, records show.

Damon has appeared in movies like "Good Will Hunting," "The Martian" and the "Jason Bourne" franchise. One of his latest movies, "The Last Duel," in which he appears alongside longtime collaborator Ben Affleck, is slated to come out later this year.

Mr. Affleck also lives in the Pacific Palisades; with celebrities drawn to the area for its "community feel," according to The Agency.

