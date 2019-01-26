Matildas star confirms horrendous broken leg

Larissa Crummer of the Newcastle Jets is taken off the field with a broken leg. Picture: Mark Brake/Getty Images

MATILDAS star Larissa Crummer has confirmed her leg is broken, all but ruling her out of a second FIFA women's World Cup appearance.

Crummer broke the leg during Newcastle's 2-1 win over Adelaide United at Marden on Friday night.

The 23-year-old suffered the horrific injury when colliding with Reds keeper Sarah Willacy in the eighth minute of the clash.

Crummer's left leg was caught by Willacy's right knee, before the Newcastle player was rushed to the Calvary Wakefield hospital.

The Reds keeper was booked for the challenge before the Jets scored from the penalty spot after a 13-minute delay in the clash.

"I just want to take this time to thank everyone who has reached out to me in the last few hours,'' posted the 2016 W-League golden boot winner and Rio Games Olympian on Twitter.

"I have unfortunately broken my tibia and will be heading into surgery first thing tomorrow (Saturday)."

Larissa's mother, Vicki Crummer, flew to Adelaide from the Gold Coast on Saturday to be by her daughter's side.

Jets coach Craig Deans was distraught about the injury.

"It's a devastating blow for Larissa, and us as a staff and all the girls will do everything and anything we can to help her get through this injury," Deans said.

"Larissa had been enjoying her football in Newcastle. It's never easy coming to a new club but she'd settled in well and is a much-loved member of the squad."

Reds coach Ivan Karlovic was also saddened by Crummer's shocking injury.

Newcastle's win ended Adelaide's chances of making the finals for the first time.

He was also clearly perplexed by Football Federation Australia allowing games to continue last week during FIFA's international break after observing the calendar earlier in the season.

It cost the Reds and Karlovic key players, Iceland's Fanndis Fridriksdottir and Gunnhildur Jonsdottir.

The pair missed Adelaide's shock 4-1 loss to bottom club Western Sydney last week at Marden.

They played important roles in Iceland's 2-1 win over Scotland in Spain last Tuesday before returning to action on Friday night.

"We had one (an international window) earlier in the year and I'm not sure why there wasn't a second window,'' Karlovic said.

"It's something they need to look at because (when) we start to bring in international quality players here, you need to be able to give clubs the opportunity to have those players playing on a regular basis."