Mat Lee raises money for Beyond Blue

26th Jun 2017 8:37 AM
Mathew Lee with Suzy Gerada, recovering in the Gold Coast University Hospital following the shark attack in July 2015. Photo Contributed
Mathew Lee with Suzy Gerada, recovering in the Gold Coast University Hospital following the shark attack in July 2015. Photo Contributed Contributed

THE victim of a shark attack at Ballina has turned his attention towards raising funds for a mental health charity following his own struggle.

Mat Lee sustained serious injuries to his legs after an incident with a shark at Lighthouse Beach Ballina in July 2015.

Now, through a fundraising effort next Sunday, he will help to raise money for Beyond Blue.

Last night Mat and his partner Suzy posted a video of his recovery on the Mat Lee Official Support Facebook page.

"Below is a video of Mat at Ballina Rehab learning how to walk again not long after his attack," the post read.

"At this stage the extent of how his injuries would effect his long term recovery were unknown.

"To be where we are now two years later with the worst of the physical challenges behind us is incredible. However, its the mental trauma we live with day to day that is the constant battle.

"Through our climb for beyondblue next Sunday, we hope to raise as much money as possible to help this organisation help more people like us who are going through hardships in their lives.

"Thank you to all for your support and generosity.

"Many thanks Suzy & Mat."

You can donate to the cause here: https://www.gofundme.com/climb-for-beyond-blue?r=2546

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  beyond blue mathew lee mat lee northern rivers community shark attack

