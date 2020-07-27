Masterplan another step in the right direction for rail trail

Marie Lawton from Northern Rivers Rail Trail has welcomed funding for the project.

THE Casino to Bentley section of the rail trail is a step further down the line with a Northern Rivers consultancy firm selected to complete masterplanning of the project.

Lennox Head's Planit Consulting will be creating the master plan for the 13.5km section of the rail trail.

The Australian Government has committed $7.5 million toward the project and the 13.5km section of the rail corridor is all that sits within Richmond Valley local government area.

When complete the rail trail will run about 132km from Casino to Murwillumbah, but the most action in the project is at the Tweed and Casino ends.

Marie Lawton of the Northern Rivers Rail Trail group said Planit's appointment was "great news" for the project.

"They have quietly been working away at that end not making a big song and dance about it," she said.

"Planit are a good choice because they are a local company that will make the rail trail work because they know it is not just about making a concrete path."

There's still a great amount or work that needs to be done in NSW parliament to set up the legislative framework for the rail corridor to be used for such a purpose.

But Marie Lawton said that even during the COVID-19 pandemic it was good to see the project moving ahead.

"It's definitely really encouraging and it is exactly what the community needs right now some hope and something positive happening," she said.

"It's also positive for jobs.

"And you can always socially distance on a bike."