Massive storm suddenly changes course

Hurricane Dorian packed sustained winds of 300km/h with staggering 335km/h gusts as it made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon (local time).

The huge storm prompted US President Donald Trump to tweet that the churning monster was "looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever" as it moved within 330km of Florida.

Only four storms in the Atlantic have ever had higher sustained wind speeds, and none since Hurricane Wilma in 2005, weather service AccuWeather reported, while the National Hurricane Centre called Dorian "the strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwest Bahamas."

The Hurricane Centre said the arrival of the storm posed "a life-threatening situation" with hazards that will cause "extreme destruction."

Hurricane Dorian has been described as a monster. Picture; NOAA



Dorian strengthened into a Category 5 storm as it tore through the northern Bahamas and threatened the eastern coast of the United States, the National Hurricane Centre announced.

"The eyewall of this catastrophic hurricane is about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds," the centre said in a tweet.

Its exact track remains somewhat uncertain, with computer models shifting the storm closer to the coast early Sunday compared with Saturday.

The storm is now expected to near Miami before suddenly lurching north and straddling the US east coast as its heads past North Carolina.

Cameras outside the space station captured these views of rapidly intensifying #HurricaneDorian at 12:18pm ET on August 30 as it churned over the Atlantic Ocean. For more on NASA’s coverage of #Dorian, visit: https://t.co/Si2ENfjBN0. pic.twitter.com/llcY8mXakw — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 30, 2019

The storm slowed its march over the ocean to just 11km/h as it approached the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, and could remain over the archipelago for 30 hours as it brings up to 76cm of rain and storm surges of up to seven metres, the Hurricane Centre said.

"It's going to be very bad for the Bahamas," said the Hurricane Centre director Ken Graham, calling Dorian a "very treacherous, very dangerous, life-threatening situation" for the islands.

Forecasters said Dorian could veer north before slamming the Florida coast, but state officials were taking no chances - the Sunshine State remained under a state of emergency as Governor Ron DeSantis issued a mandatory evacuation order for the coasts of Palm Beach and Martin counties.

"If you live in these areas, heed the warning and listen to your local officials," DeSantis tweeted. "This is a dangerous hurricane. Your safety is paramount."

FLORIDA WAITS

As Dorian headed west through the warm Caribbean waters, it was expected to lash Florida with destructive winds, torrential rain and a life-threatening storm surge in the coming days, reports the New York Post.

The projected turn north in the coming days could spare the US a direct hit, but would still threaten Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas with powerful winds and rising ocean water that could cause potentially deadly flooding.

In the Bahamas, tourists were sent to government shelters in schools, churches and other buildings offering protection from the storm while residents were evacuating.

"My home is all battened up, and I'm preparing right now to leave in a couple of minutes. We're not taking no chances," said Margaret Bassett, a ferry boat driver for the Deep Water Cay resort.

"They said evacuate, you have to evacuate. It's for the best interests of the people."

The terrifying view of Hurricane Dorian from space. Picture: NASA

LOCALS WARNED TO GET OUT

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as one metre of rain, unleash devastating winds and whip up a dangerous storm surge, said private meteorologist Ryan Maue and some of the most reliable computer models.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis warned that Dorian is a "dangerous storm," saying that people "who do not evacuate are placing themselves in extreme danger and can expect a catastrophic consequence."

Government spokesman Kevin Harris said the hurricane was expected to affect some 73,000 residents and 21,000 homes. He said authorities had closed airports in the Abaco Islands, Grand Bahama and Bimini, but Lynden Pindling International Airport in the capital of Nassau would remain open.

It comes as officials at Florida's busiest airport say they are rescinding plans to close on Monday.

Orlando International Airport officials said that the airport would remain open on Monday because of the turn northward in Hurricane Dorian's projected path.

The airport originally had planned to stop commercial flights at 2am on Monday (4pm AEST) for passenger safety and to give the airport's 25,000 workers enough time to secure their homes and be with their families.

The airport had 47.7 million passengers travel through it last year.

After walloping the northern Bahamas, Dorian was expected to dance up the US Southeast coast, staying just off the shores of Florida and Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday before skirting South Carolina and North Carolina on Thursday.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency, mobilising state resources to prepare for potential storm effects. US President Donald Trump already declared a state of emergency.

The National Hurricane Centre in Miami stressed that Dorian could still hit Florida, where millions of people have been in the storm's changing potential path. But after days of predictions that put the state in the centre of expected landfalls, the hurricane's projected turn northeast was significant.

Florida Gov. DeSantis warned residents along the state's Atlantic coast, "We're not out of the woods yet." He noted some forecast models still bring Dorian close to or even onto the Florida peninsula.

"That could produce life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds," DeSantis said. "That cone of uncertainty still includes a lot of areas on the east coast of Florida and even into central and north Florida, so we are staying prepared and remaining vigilant."

He said he spoke with Mr Trump, who pledged any help Florida needs. Some counties in Florida told residents of barrier islands, mobile homes and low-lying areas to be ready to flee in the coming days.