Massive list of restrictions to ease

Limits on gatherings inside homes, gyms and on dancefloors at weddings are among the restrictions NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has eased across the state.

NSW recorded its 38th consecutive day of no locally acquired cases of COVID-19 as the Pfizer vaccine rollout continues. One case was recorded in an overseas traveller.

On Wednesday, Ms Berejiklian revealed 50 people will now be allowed inside a private home from midnight on Friday, up from the current limit of 30.

"Please remember this comes with risk; make sure there is good ventilation and good social distancing," she told media.

"Make sure no-one comes into your house with symptoms who has not been tested; please be careful if you are taking up this opportunity.

"You can have 50 people at your house, but you need to do so with caution and you need to make sure that everybody is following COVID rules."

Weddings will now be allowed to have 30 people on the dancefloor at a time, with any guest or bridal party member now allowed to join in on the fun, providing there are only 30 at a time.

Health officials are also expected to look into relaxing the current cap of 300 in three weeks time.

The Pfizer vaccine rollout began in NSW on Sunday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

"You can now have 30 people on the dance floor at any one time and it does not have to be the same 30 people," Ms Berejiklian said.

"Essentially, each guest will be able to have a dance but only 30 at a time. That is to make sure we reduce the risk of super-spreading events but we also acknowledge that industry has been hit hard.

"We appreciate what an important day it is for those who are getting married during this time. If things continue to go well, we will re-evaluate the 300 cap … we are looking to ease that in the next three weeks or so."

Caps on groups of singers performing indoors will be increased to 30, up from five, providing they obey physical distancing requirements.

Gyms will also be allowed to have 50 people in classes, up from 30, providing the gym adheres to the one person per four sqm rule.

Punters at pubs and restaurants may also be allowed to stand up and have a drink indoors if the state continues to record no local cases of COVID-19. Ms Berejiklian said the aim for that rule easing is March 17.

"As you see, these are a combination of very positive easings of restrictions," Ms Berejiklian said.

"The vaccine rollout is starting and we are confident that people will take up the opportunity for the vaccine. In the meantime, we have to be as vigilant as ever.

"We have to make sure we do not become complacent, that we stick to the COVID restrictions and rules to make sure that all of us stay protected."

Originally published as Massive list of restrictions to ease