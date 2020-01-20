Massive junk pile angers commuity

An enormous pile of rubbish which accumulated for days behind a NSW shopping centre for council pick-up has disgusted residents.

An enormous pile of rubbish which accumulated for days behind an eastern suburbs shopping centre for council pick-up has disgusted residents, who are concerned about garbage dumpers targeting the spot.

The pile of mixed trash - consisting of everything from fish tanks, to bicycles, to old couches and garbage bags of household waste - first began to appear out the front of the Edgecliff Centre on Friday.

The pile includes everything from fish tanks, to bicycles, to old couches and garbage bags of household waste. Picture: Jeremy Piper

Residents on Monday said they were bothered by the scale of the junk which was still there in the morning.

Jogger Margaret Smith said it was the biggest council collection of garbage she had ever seen.

"It's appalling really, that people just take advantage of a council clean-up like this," the 65-year-old said.

"I've not seen one this big, it wasn't like this on Friday night so people have obviously just been continually adding to it over the weekend, it's very annoying.

"It's definitely a big eyesore."

Residents say it is the largest council collection pile ever seen. Picture: Jeremy Piper

Another local, who asked not to be named, said that the strip of grass - which is not on the shopping centre's property - was targeted by garbage dumpers who don't have sufficient space on the sidewalk in front of their own homes.

"This happens every four or so months every time there's a clean-up," she said.

"I've never seen it this big before, it usually just starts along the fencing but this one has got a bit out of control, it's been here since last week at least."

One resident believes the strip of grass is targeted by garbage dumpers who don’t have sufficient space on the sidewalk in front of their own homes. Picture: Jeremy Piper

Woollahra Council's website states that wastage must be put out the night before collection "not earlier and not later," and that items should be "neatly and safely placed by the edge of the kerb."

A spokesman on Monday said that a clean up was scheduled that afternoon and because it wasn't on the footpath it wasn't a concern.

"In certain locations, residents will often place their rubbish in one central location to help Council's waste team with collection," he said.

"If multiple residents were to place large amounts of rubbish directly on the footpath, it could impede foot traffic and entry and exit to residences."