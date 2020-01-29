Massive bushfire relief concert cancelled

Paul Kelly at The Sound Relief Concert at the MCG. Picture: News Corp.

The upcoming Sound Relief charity concerts have been cancelled, sparking fury from eager music fans.

Organisers were slammed for failing to provide a clear reason for the move.

While tickets hadn't yet gone on sale, nor the line-up released, the concerts were scheduled for March.

Sound Relief had intended to raise money for bushfire relief following the numerous blazes that have been ripping through Australia, after a wildly successful effort in 2009.

Organisers revived the organisation's social media accounts 11 years on from the first Sound Relief concert - and huge names had been teased for the line-up including Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Bruce Springsteen.

Sir Elton John was among the superstars whispered to be involved in 2020 Sound Relief. Picture: AAP Image.

In a statement issued today, organisers said: "Since announcing our intention to undertake Sound Relief 2020 the offer of assistance from international and domestic artists, industry, media and suppliers has been second-to-none," it read.

"However Sound Relief is a series of concert events that we don't wish to stage lightly and after careful consideration, we believe proceeding with the concerts in March won't produce the impactful result that we believe these events can - and should - have.

"It is clear that there is no overnight fix for the issues our beautiful country is currently facing, and our discussions for any future event are subsequently shifting to restoration, recovery and prevention and a view to maximising results to best benefit these areas."

The statement is provided in full below:

It is with regret that the organisers of Sound Relief have decided not to proceed with concerts in March as originally... Posted by Sound Relief on Tuesday, 28 January 2020

The post has been met with rage from potential ticket holders, many of whom commented that the statement was "clear as mud", and gave no real reason for pulling the plug.

"Does this mean it's cancelled? So badly worded …," one person commented, tagging their friends who had been keen on attending.

"Most amount of jargon I've heard in a statement. Still don't understand why?," another added.

One more didn't hold back, writing: "Well you've just disappointed a whole nation. Don't put it out in the media if you can't deliver it."

In 2009, Coldplay and John Farnham both performed – at one point together. Picture: News Corp.

Earlier this month, the organisation had reinstated its Facebook and Twitter accounts in order to make the announcement. In a Twitter post, they wrote:

"In response to the devastating bushfires currently sweeping across the country, the Australian Music Community will band together once again under the unified banner of Sound Relief 2020."

Taylor Swift was also on the line-up for the event, held in Sydney at the SCG. Picture: News Corp.

The Sound Relief concerts, originally held in 2009 in Sydney and Melbourne to raise money for the Victorian bushfires and Queensland floods, previously included performances from massive international and local acts including Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Kylie Minogue, Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly, Kings Of Leon and The Presets.

Over 120,000 people attended the original concert, which raised $8 million.

Earlier this month, it was reported promoter Michael Gudinski was considering big-name local and international acts for the 2020 instalments of the event.

It was to be a joint effort by leading promoters ­Frontier, Chugg Entertainment, Live Nation, Secret Sounds and IMC.