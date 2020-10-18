Massive brawls in Ballina and Casino, cops hit with bottles

Police from around the region were called to brawls at Ballina and Casino.

POLICE officers from all over the region were called to a massive brawl at Ballina last night.

Richmond Police District Acting Sergeant David Henderson said it appeared the fight was related to the NRRRL grand final.

"Police were first called to the incident around 10.50pm, with reports of people jumping out in front of cars at West Ballina and people damaging cars by throwing bottles," he said.

"At 11.20pm police were again called to Kalinga St where 80 people were brawling and fighting on the road.

"Numerous brawls were taking place.

"Officers were called in from all around the region for back-up ‒ Lismore, Alstonville, Nimbin, Casino, Bangalow and Tweed-Byron.

"Police had to use capsicum spray on a number of people.

"A senior constable was hit with a bottle and another officer was also hit with bottles; thankfully the bottles didn't break and the officers were not injured."

Acting Sgt Henderson said one man, a 36-year-old from Ballina, was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of destroying property.

He will appear at Ballina Local Court on November 25.

Investigations are continuing and further arrests are expected.

In a separate incident, police were called to Oak Avenue, Casino, around 4am to reports of 80 people brawling after a noisy party.

Police attended and were abused by a number of people, but officers were able to move everyone on.

Acting Sgt Henderson said it was a violent night on the streets.

"It was pretty bad," he said.

"Our officers certainly don't deserve to have bottles thrown at them just while they're doing their jobs and trying to protect their community."