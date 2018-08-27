Mass shooting at e-sports tournament captured on stream

MULTIPLE people have been shot in Jacksonville, Florida, with police confirming there have been numerous fatalities.

It is understood that a shooter opened fire at a video game bar at the Jacksonville Landing, a festival marketplace in Downtown Jacksonville, where NFL fans were taking part in the Madden 19 e-sports tournament.

Shockingly, a livestream of the tournament captured the horror. Audio of the shooting was being broadcast live as the tournament was underway, with several loud gunshots suddenly interrupting the stream and disrupting the video connection.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has described it as a "mass shooting" and confirmed there have been "multiple fatalities".

One of the competitors of the Madden qualifying tournament, Drini Gjoka, was grazed by a bullet.

People at scene are still hiding in locked areas at The Landing. Jacksonville police are urging those people to remain calm, still and silent and not to come running out.

Reporters tweeting from the scene have said there have been reports of at least four deaths and 15 injured.

CNN's live broadcast has reported that one suspect is dead. It is unknown if there are more suspects.

