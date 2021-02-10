Masked Minogue sisters head to city's designer stores

Kylie and Dannii Minogue have been reunited in Melbourne and had some overdue bonding time shopping up a storm.

The superstar sisters were photographed at the exclusive Louis Vuitton store at Crown on Tuesday.

Adhering to Melbourne's current policy of masks being worn inside shops, both Minogues kept their faces covered in the high-end leather goods boutique, before visiting other stores in the complex.

To add to her recent Twitter confirmation that she was not engaged to boyfriend Paul Solomons, Minogue had no ring on her left hand.

Minogue's management released a statement last week after engagement rumours flew which read "It's not true. They are happy as they are."

The spotting also shut down other rumours that Dannii was in New Zealand filming an appearance on the Australasian version of RuPaul's Drag Race, which is currently in production.

Kylie Minogue returned from London to Melbourne just before New Year's Eve, undertaking quarantine at an inner-city hotel for two weeks.

Since mid January she has been spending time with her family, after escaping lockdown in London.

Minogue made her only public appearance this year on January 30 when she flew to Mallacoota for the Sounds Better Together concert, introducing James Reyne.

Promoter Michael Gudinski said Kylie was "ecstatic to be home with her family … she's going to stay in Australia for a while. There's no talk of her doing any live shows."

On the weekend Kylie posted a photo of a game of backyard cricket and told followers she was "humbled and thankful to be back home, reunited with my family, friends and my country" before "sending so much love to those still in lockdown around the world."

Minogue's most recent album, Disco, entered the Australian and UK charts at No. 1 last year.

