MAFS villain issues grovelling apology

Married At First Sight villain Sam Ball has issued a grovelling apology for his behaviour on the reality show.

In a video posted on his Instagram page last night, Sam said he was "ashamed" of the way he acted. He also plugs his new YouTube channel that he's hopes will give people an idea of who he really is.

"I'm sorry if I've offended anyone, male or female, that's watched the show," he said.

"I'm disgusted and ashamed of the way I acted and treated other people. I made a lot of mistakes, and I'm going to be a better person for that.

"Moving forward I'm looking forward to this YouTube channel, showing you the real me not the edited version.

"Happy to be back to reality and hope to see you all in the near future."

Earlier the week Sam gave fans a sneak peek at the type of content he'll create for his YouTube channel. In a short teaser video, Sam was shown running around the street in a dinosaur costume.

Sam sparked outrage on MAFS for his treatment of Elizabeth and Ines, and he was the only contestant who refused to appear in Monday's finale.

"I just didn't want any part in the show, you know brother, the drama," he said when he was tracked down by an A Current Affair reporter on Tuesday. "I'm just over it."

He added he regretted not appearing in the episode that was watched by almost 2 million people (five city metro).

"I didn't get a chance to defend myself," he told A Current Affair.

The Sydney tradie was torn to shreds in the MAFS finale as his fat-shaming comments about Elizabeth were shown to all the contestants.

Lizzie and Ines bonded over their mutual disgust of Sam.

Ines, who had a fling with Sam on the reality show, also broke down in the episode as she spoke about the emotional toll his lies had on her.

"He was very good at making you think you're the sh*t person," she said in the finale. "I'm not saying I'm perfect, I'm heavily flawed.

"But when someone is consistently doing these things to you with empty promises and then just totally falling off the face of the earth … and then they're telling you that you're batsh*t crazy, then you're like, 'Now I'm batsh*t crazy, so I'm the problem', and then you just hate yourself."