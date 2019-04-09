Billy hooked up with another MAFS bride

Susie and Billy are no longer together. Picture: Nigel Wright

Susie and Billy are no longer together. Picture: Nigel Wright

Married At First Sight just keeps on giving.

The hit Channel 9 show may have ended last night, but intruder Billy Vincent has dropped a bombshell on radio this morning, saying he hooked up with one of the other brides.

Appearing on Hot91's Breakfast show with Dave, Sam & Ash, the 27-year-old from Byron Bay, who's "wife" Susie Bradley, 25, has since found love with former NRL star Todd Carney, revealed he hooked up with Lauren Huntriss after filming.

Lauren, 32, was paired with 29-year-old virgin Matthew Bennett, taking his virginity on the show only to be dumped by him weeks later.

Billy, who hardly got any airtime over the past two nights, said viewers missed out on their flirt fest.

"You didn't see me and Lauren having a bit of a flirt there, I think that she's a lovely girl and she got a bit of a raw end of the stick as well," he said.

"Matt's a nice guy but they definitely weren't suited."

Billy and Susie did not get along. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

When asked if he hooked up with Lauren, Billy replied: "It could've happened. It could've happened. She's a sweetheart, hey.

"We're not together or anything like that, I've got to decompress from the whole show."

Billy's time on MAFS was rocky, with Susie receiving huge backlash on social media for her treatment of him.

The pair had several fights before leaving the experiment after two weeks, with Billy admitting he's still "bitter" towards Susie.

REVEALED: Host reveals what sparked Jess and Dan's TV spat

"It's been quite hard for me" he said. "I didn't get everything I wanted out of the show and I'm a bit salty about that.

"Susie was texting a bloke on our honeymoon. It wasn't Todd Carney, it was another tatted up bloke.

"She didn't take the experiment seriously, I've got no respect for that."

Meanwhile, Lauren has hit out at MAFS producers after receiving no airtime in the finale episodes.

Lauren took Matthew’s virginity on the show. Picture: Lauren Huntriss/Instagram

In a since deleted Instagram comment, Lauren said her lack of air time was because she "p**sed off" producers.

"You know you've p**sed MAFS off when you get two seconds screen time … Love you," she wrote.

It's not the first time she's hit out at producers, taking to Facebook after her exit from the show in February to say she was pressured into saying certain things after she revealed to her "husband" she "used to be a lesbian".

"Great editing I must say to make me look like nothing but a deadset nympho," she wrote at the time.

"Don't worry about the fact I've been nothing but supportive and patient with Matt for 4 weeks leading up to this conversation where I was clearly joking about the swinging and threesomes.

"For the record, I never chose the word 'lesbian' I initially said 'I used to see women because I hated men when I was 18-20 due to something personal' but no it wasn't dramatic enough."