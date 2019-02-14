Menu
Login
Sam and Akila have been dating since December, 2018.
Sam and Akila have been dating since December, 2018.
TV

Proof MAFS ‘affair’ was faked

13th Feb 2019 10:32 AM

THE supposed sordid affair between Sam and Ines on Married At First Sight was completely faked, according to Sam's current girlfriend.

Akila Ahmunett, who has been dating Sam since December last year, told Who magazine the storyline was manufactured by producers.

"I've known about Ines as he explained the show and what happened on our first date," Akila told the magazine.

"At the time he didn't know Ines at all so he just did what the producers wanted, but I know that he is very embarrassed and regretful of it all now."

 

Sam's girlfriend Akila has spilled the beans on his so-called 'affair' with Ines.
Sam's girlfriend Akila has spilled the beans on his so-called 'affair' with Ines.

 

Sam and Elizabeth.
Sam and Elizabeth.

 

Bronson and Ines.
Bronson and Ines.

 

Sam and Ines were shown meeting up in secret in last night's episode after sneaking away from their respective partners, Elizabeth and Bronson.

They flirted on the couch, described each other as "snacks" and Ines told Sam she'd like to send him nudes.

 

Sam has copped a lot of criticism on social media for his behaviour on Married At First Sight, but Akila told Who they're doing their best to ignore it.

"We don't talk about it much nor do we watch the show," she said. "He's known I hate reality TV since before we met! He is just focusing on work at the moment, but I have and always support him through anything."

Akila met construction worker Sam through a mutual friend on Facebook at the start of 2018 and she claimed he pursued her during the filming of Married At First Sight.

"He asked me out throughout the year, obviously I cancelled on him a few times," she said. "But as soon as we met up we both 'knew' instantly."

Akila says Sam told her he loved her after less than a month of dating.

"He was away a few days spending Christmas with his family and drove back unexpectedly to surprise me and that's when he told me he loved me and wanted to spend New Year's Eve with me," she said.

 

Akila shared this photo of Sam on her Facebook page.
Akila shared this photo of Sam on her Facebook page.

Married At First Sight continues on Channel 9 tonight at 7.30pm

More Stories

Show More
affair channel nine mafs married at first sight reality tv

Top Stories

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    News THE CEO of Hearfelt House is a finalist in the Rex Airlines Regional Woman of the Year Award, but needs public votes to get the state gong.

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    News One woman was seriously injured in the incident

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period