State of Origin - QLD v NSW: Game 3
Maroons ditch state of origin for NSW party

Aisling Brennan
19th Nov 2020 12:30 PM
YEAH, yeah, we get it – Queensland won the State of Origin.

But to rub salt into the wound, rumour has it the entire team was heading to Byron Bay to celebrate their big win.

The Queensland side, which had been dubbed the worst Maroons team in 40 years, beat the NSW Cockroaches 20-14 in a thrilling game in Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday.

>>>READ MORE: ‘On behalf of the worst ever QLD team, thank you very much!’

And now they’re ready to rub it in our faces more by crossing the border in victory.

Queensland’s Cameron Munster, who won player of the series after last night’s performance, even said during his post match interview he can’t wait to get to Byron Bay.

Have you seen any of the Maroons players around The Bay? Email northernstar@news.com.au.

