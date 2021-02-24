Menu
Maybrook’ was selected as the ‘vendor of the week’ at this week’s prime cattle sale in Grafton. The Pillar Valley vendor sold a customary line of 7 high-quality Limousin calves. The pair of well-muscled steer calves pictured was the top of the sale in their weight range, selling for 518.2c/kg. These impressive calves averaged 300kg ‘straight from the cow’ to gross the vendor $1,554.60/head. The o
Market stays strong despite lower numbers

Adam Hourigan
24th Feb 2021 10:00 AM
Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

There were 210 head yarded at Grafton Fat Cattle Sale 23rd February 2021.

Although numbers were down, quality and condition was mostly of a high standard this week with some very good cattle on offer. A good run of bullocks sold firm to slightly cheaper, while cows to processors were fully firm. Restockers were active on cows and young cattle in a fully firm market.

Sale Highlight

A/c PF & CL Tarrant sold Brangus Bullocks 357.2c/kg averaged 695.6kg - $2,484.77 p/hd

A/c Leo Carlton sold Brahman Cross Bullocks 341.2c/kg averaged 760kg - $2,593.12 p/hd

A/c VM Jefferies sold Angus & Charolais Bullocks 342.2c/kg averaged 627.5kg - $2,147.31 p/hd

A/c Taigan Heath sold a Droughtmaster Cross Bullock 339.2c/kg weighed 710kg - $2,408.32

A/c Magnificent Horse Transport sold Limousin Cross Steers 422.2c/kg averaged 426.7kg - $1,801.39 p/hd

A/c Leo Carlton sold Brangus Heifers 331.2c/kg averaged 627.5kg - $2,078.28 p/hd

A/c Orara Valley Farm sold Hereford Cross Heifers 354.2c/kg averaged 508kg - $1,799.34 p/hd

A/c Gordonbrook sold Angus & Charolais Cows 295.2c/kg averaged 602.5kg - $1,778.58 p/hd

A/c Neil Clayden sold Store Charolais Cows 312.2c/kg averaged 497.5kg - $1,553.20 p/hd

A/c DW & LF Green sold an Angus Bull 295c/kg weighed 835kg - $2,463.25

A/c Colin Green sold Angus Steers 506.2c/kg averaged 331.7kg - 1,678.90 p/hd

A/c Paul Connolly sold Simmental Cross Vealer Steers 558.2c/kg averaged 270kg - $1,507.14 p/hd

A/c DJ & DA Bale sold Charolais Vealer Steers 568.2c/kg averaged 280kg - $1,590.96 p/hd

A/c Colin Green sold an Angus Vealer Steer 578.2c/kg weighed 265kg - $1,532.23

 

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

210 head of cattle yarded at Grafton yesterday. Only a smaller yarding after last week's big sales. Overall, the bullock and cow market was slightly easier to see the heavy steers sell to 358c/kg to average 336c/kg. Cows to the processor sold to 297c/kg to average 257c/kg. Restocker cows sold to 314c/kg. Weaner steers topped at 618c/kg to average 470c/kg. Weaner heifers sold to 590c/kg to average 450c/kg. Next week we will hold the March Feeder & Weaner Sale. Your entries are invited and recommended.

Sale Highlights

Grafton Daily Examiner

